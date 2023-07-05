100 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1923
The Fourth of July brought a rush of summer travel and tourist travel by auto. The highway was alive with cars all day, going in and returning, with Wallowa Lake as the principal objective. Late in the day a line of machines was coming from the head of the lake, after their occupants had spent their holiday at the park. Then in the evening, other cars were driving in for the dance. The bulk of the cars were from Union and Wallowa counties, but among them were many from distant points, indicating that not a few tourists are putting Wallowa County on their schedule. All the travelers must double back over the one good road into the county, and this must continue until the highway is finished through to Lewiston and connecting roads.
75 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1948
• Many cases of whooping cough have been reported in Wallowa and Lostine and there is an increasing number of cases in Enterprise. The county health nurse has offered suggestions to help contain the outbreak, including urging parents not to take children with whooping cough to stores or other places of amusement, as they can easily expose other children.
• Final plans for the new Wallowa County hospital building have been received and were presented to the county court this week for approval. The court expects to proceed as rapidly as possible with applications for federal assistance in financing the building. Action on the building program is being speeded up due to the notification from the state Board of Health that the hospital’s license could not be renewed until changes are made in the present plant. The court is anxious to avoid further expense on the existing structure and hopes that the new building can get underway quickly.
50 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1973
• The Wallowa County Planning Commission voted to lift the moratorium on building at Wallowa Lake and for subdivisions in the county at last Wednesday’s regular meeting. The commission members unanimously agreed that the moratorium was no longer necessary and that any problems at the lake could be handled by the state Health Department.
• Bill Barnett, driver education teacher for Wallowa County, has been named to an ad hoc advisory committee on traffic safety education. The 15-member statewide committee serves in an advisory capacity in the development and implementation of a comprehensive traffic safety education program throughout Oregon. Members will serve for two years with regular meetings held in Salem.
• The Chief Joseph Days queen and court left Tuesday to attend the rodeo at St. Paul (near Portland). They participated in the rodeo activities on Tuesday evening and on July 4 participated in the rodeo and parade. The court will return home Friday. Saturday and Sunday they will participate in the Wallowa County Rodeo activities, except for Sue Hadley, who will be participating in the high school rodeo, which will be held at Burns.
25 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1998
• The old 100F pioneer cemetery next to the Joseph Airport was neglected and abandoned by all by its underground denizens when the Hurricane Creek Grange first adopted the cemetery as a community restoration service project in 1993. Hard work by Grange and community volunteers has dramatically altered the appearance of the small pioneer cemetery, transforming it from an overgrown patch of weeks into an attractive, well-kept fenced graveyard. The primary goal of the cemetery project was to identify at least some of original occupants of the many unmarked graves. Now, the Grange will host an original historical pageant in conjunction with its newly published book, “Gone But Not Forgotten,” about those buried in the old 100F cemetery next to the Joseph Airport.
