100 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1923
After arranging for the planting of a large acreage of lettuce near Wallowa, C.E. Johnson went to Joseph the first of this week to push the project there. Two farmers have agreed to plant small tracts of lettuce. These projects ensure a generous demonstration of lettuce growing near Wallowa, with at least one packing plant to handle the crop.
At the annual election of officers of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, J.F. Farrell was selected president. The future of the clubroom under the post office was left in the hands of the executive committee, which was directed to take steps to work out a plan to put the chamber’s finances on a sound footing. Businessmen will be asked to give a dollar a month to the chamber, and this will be collected regularly.
75 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1948
Planes from local airports were assisting this week in the search for a plane missing on a flight from Coeur d’ Alene to Boise since Sunday. The plane, a blue Stinson, took off Sunday morning in unfavorable weather conditions and no trace of the plane has been reported since. Aboard were Mayor and Mrs. R. H. McNeill and Mr. and Mrs. Don Baldridge all of Caldwell. Local pilots have been asked to search the rugged country along the Snake River, as it was believed the pilot of the lost plane intended to follow the river.
Recurrent rock slides which have blocked traffic over the Chief Joseph Trail from Clarkston to Joseph during the winter and early spring, are still stalling traffic, J.N. Daugherty of Lewiston Orchards reports. Daugherty, who has a bus run between Lewiston and Enterprise, said he hoped to resume operations May 1. However, slides and late strong weather may delay that, he said. The road is usually clear by the first of May, he added.
Something new in the way of auctions in Wallowa County will be held Saturday under direction of the Joseph Sales Co. at Joseph. The company is putting a vast amount of merchandise up for sale, including trucks, other farm equipment, radios, washing machines, and miscellaneous merchandise. In addition, residents of the community can bring livestock, and any equipment around their premises to be auctioned. One of the unique features of the auction will be the granting of credit terms on larger purchases instead of proceeding on an all-cash basis as is usually the case in auction sales.
50 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1973
Two local Pacific Power & Light linemen were hit with powerful charges of electricity Monday while working on a power line west of Wallowa but escaped serious injury. The men, Gene Marr and Don Rynearson, suffered burns to their fingers where they had hold of the wire, and burns on their feet where they completed the grounded circuit. But the burns were not considered serious.
Floyd Smith of Hermiston aroused the Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department around 7 a.m. Tuesday when his car’s radiator hose broke and caused a fire under the hood of the car. Smith who had come into Enterprise about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday was unable to get a room and so decided to sleep in his car, which he parked in front of the Pioneer Guest Home. To keep warm he kept the motor running in his car and this may have caused the hose to break.
25 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1998
A hotly contested conditional use permit to place a language school on Stockton Road just south of Enterprise has been withdrawn. Proponent Bill Oliver, also the planning director for Wallowa County, said that the property he wished to purchase, belonging to Craig and Candi Willis, was no longer available. Oliver’s intent is to find another site, possibly within the city of Enterprise, and apply for another permit. The school would house up to five students at a time allowing foreign visitors to learn English as a second language. The school is operating currently with a smaller number of students staying in private homes.
The recent Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) approval of the lateral landfill expansion at Ant Flat opens the doors to 60 more years of landfill use and comes just in time. An 80-acre purchase of land for the expansion, including the 20 acres that have been leased for past 22 years, could provide the county with 60 years of additional refuse dumping, said county public works director Randy Strohm. He also says that the existing site is two to three weeks from being full. Three Caterpillars are digging out the first segment of a new “waste disposal cell,” as the DEQ describes such indentations into the land.
