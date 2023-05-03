100 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1923
City officials continue to enforce the letter of the law governing automobiles. On Monday night, Sam Litch, a member of the City Council, drove home from his building at Main and River streets. He picked up G.M. Gaily as he started and they went west on Main Street. When they had reached the Gotter Hotel, two blocks from the starting point, Gaily questioned whether the lights of the car were burning. They had been overlooked when Litch started but he switched them on at once. The damage had been done, however; the car had been driven without lights. Litch was asked to appear before Recorder E.G. Brown where he said he had driven his car without lights for two blocks. The recorder imposed a fine of $10.
Fishing was nothing to brag on at Imnaha last Sunday but the road to the river was so much worse that it was the chief concern of several persons who made the trip over Sunday. Among them were Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Reavis and daughter, Peggy Lee, George Rogers, Walter S. Burleigh and Guy E. Skaggs. They drove to the river Saturday afternoon and started home Sunday afternoon. The road and the grade were too much for them, and they returned to Imnaha. Burleigh started on foot and was left in the canyon. When he did not return to the bridge, Skaggs and H.B. Maxwell started to search for him. They searched nearly all night. At last they reached Clyde Harsin’s home and woke up the family to learn that Mr. Burleigh was sound asleep in the spare bed.
75 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1948
J.N. Daugherty drove over the Chief Joseph Trail from Lewiston Tuesday to investigate the road with a view to starting stage service between Enterprise and Lewiston on May 15. He has purchased a new bus and plans three round trips weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. A few cars have been going over the road. Mr. Daugherty reports, but deep ruts, slides and occasional mud have not made it a desirable road to travel at this time. It is expected that some grading will be done shortly and that the contractor will start work on the contract for surfacing the new section in the next few weeks.
50 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1973
The pig farm situation at Wallowa still has not been resolved, and in fact, has reached a standoff. The pigs (numbering 100-200) were moved onto a 2-3 acre lot just west of Wallowa over the weekend in spite of complaints by a number of Wallowa residents. Clair Driggs, owner of the pigs, moved to the new location just a short distance from Wallowa when his lease on other property expired. While Driggs was moving his pigs, District Attorney William R. Kriby was in Baker seeking an injunction from circuit Judge Lyle R. Wolff. When Kirby returned with the order for a temporary injunction, Sheriff Duckworth was sent to serve the papers and found that the pigs had already been moved and that Driggs was busy building fence and facilities. The matter will return to court in a hearing to determine if the temporary injunction should be made permanent.
Boise Cascade’s Joseph Sawmill has been recognized by the National Safety Council for its exemplary performance in on-the-job safety. The company qualified for its safety award with a recorded rate of zero injuries per million man-hours worked. This compares with 18.23 for all competing units in the Wood Products industry.
25 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1998
A renewed spirit of peace and cooperation prevailed over a sacred ceremony conducted last week on 160 acres of land near Wallowa. Representatives of three Nez Perce reservations, state and federal agencies, and local residents came together Thursday to bless the new home of the Wallowa Nez Perce Coalition Interpretive Center. The ceremony, conducted under clear blue skies, drew Nez Perce elders from reservations at Umatilla, Colville, and Lapwai as well as officials from the U.S. Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Trail Coordinating Council, and Wallowa County residents. “There is a lot of hope for this land,” said Soy Redthunder of Nespelam, Washington. The project, which began two years ago, is now moving into Phase II, according to project manager Jim Franey of Wallowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.