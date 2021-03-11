100 years ago
March 10, 1921
At the East Oregon sawmill, W. R. Nicholson was caught in an exposed gearing and seriously injured. His left arm was broken, his left ear was nearly torn off, and his body bruised in many places. Dr. C. T. Hockett expressed the hope that the torn ear would grow back in place.
William B. Ault has been elected captain of the basketball team at the United States naval academy at Annapolis, MD.
A new captain has taken the helm of the ship of state and the transfer has been made without a jolt or jar, so smoothly does the grand old craft ride the seas. President Harding now holds the most exalted office in the gift of man, as executive of a nation of more than a hundred million who have chosen him by their own free will at the polls.
75 years ago
March 7, 1946
Max Wilson Harold Holmes and Malcolm Dawson measured the snow at Coverdale on the upper Imnaha and found the average depth there was six feet. Last year at this time the snow was two feet deep.
Erection of the mill building of the Troy Pine Mills will begin this week. The bridge spanning the Wenaha river, above Troy, is nearing completion.
By a bare majority vote the licenses of two poolhalls in Enterprise were extended for another year. Chief objection to the renewal of the licenses seems to have been the gambling by means of cards at the halls.
For sale: 5 acre tract with modern five room house, barn, etc. Price $5,000.
50 years ago
March 11, 1971
In one room of the 2-story schoolhouse in Flora, Frances Canter has a class of five students. Two are first graders, two are third graders and one is in the fifth. The rest of the students in Flora area take the bus to Enterprise. The average cost per student at Flora last year was $3,528.56, compared to Enterprise at $734, Wallowa at $828, and $817 for Joseph.
A fire at the Walt Williams Machine Shop on Alder Slope did considerable damage to an Oliver tractor owned by Oliver Wilde and in the shop for repairs.
EHS will send nine grapplers to the state championship matches at Corvallis this weekend: Dan Martin, Lon Andrade, Bill Warnock, Bob Willis, Duane Michels, Pete Beaudoin, Dave Courtney, Jeff Lathrop and Dale York.
25 years ago
March 7, 1996
With an easy 57-34 victory over Umatilla last weekend, the EHS girls basketball team qualified for the state playoffs. Enterprise, coached by Mike Crawford, is currently ranked number three in the statewide coaches poll.
Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife biologist Vic Coggins was recently honored for his work in re-introducing herds of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep to northeast Oregon. He received the prestigious State Statesman of the Year Award.
65 high school students from all over Wallowa County collected over $2,000 in pledge money before taking part in an event called the “30-Hour Famine”. To earn the pledges, they promised to eat no solid food for one full day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.