100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 14, 1922
As a result of alleged stock “rustling” in the Joseph creek country, Harry W. Swisher shot and killed Vernon Baker shortly after midnight Tuesday in Paradise. Baker was leading away three mules belonging to Swisher when he was shot.
A concert sent from the Post Dispatch office in St. Louis was very distinctly heard in Enterprise at O. M. Heacock’s home. The distance is close to 1500 miles in air line. It is one of the mysteries of wireless telephony that messages do not carry far in summer. Hence most radio stations go on vacation in warm weather.
Former county judge J. B. Olmsted died two days after being injured while working on his farm. Altho his wounds were fearful and caused intense pain, he always had been so strong and upstanding that it did not seem possible he would die.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1947
County drivers are reminded that driving permits expire by serial number, without regard to the expiration date printed on the face of the permit itself. All drivers’ licenses bearing numbers below WR-99,000 are already void. A schedule of when higher numbers expire is available from service stations and police stations. No notices will be sent out to any driver when his license becomes due for renewal.
After nearly a year wait, the Raven Foods plant has acquired a new Vane churn and will begin processing butter as soon as the equipment can be installed.
Wallowa County restaurants were inspected last week by the state department of health and certificates of their rating are now posted in the windows. It was reported that only one restaurant was given an “A” rating.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 14, 1972
An early morning fire completely destroyed the two-story frame home of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Wright of Wallowa. The cause of the fire is believed to have started in the wiring. The flames and smoke spread so rapidly that it was like “an explosion.”
Well over 400 people turned out for an old fashioned square dance at the skating rink at Wallowa Lake. It was the 10th annual square dance held at the lake the first weekend after Labor Day.
Dorothy Scott of Wallowa was a blue ribbon baker in the 4-H senior baking contest at the Oregon State Fair with her entry, a cherry nut coffee cake.
Elwayne Henderson of Wallowa has been nominated as one of six Oregon FFA members to receive the American Farmer Degree, highest degree presented by the National FFA organization.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1997
Members of American Legion Post 157 have proposed to the Joseph City Council that a M-60 tank become the centerpiece of a memorial dedicated to American veterans, located in a small park at the end of Main Street.
Abby Marshall, a junior at Joseph High School, was named Oregon Beef Ambassador for 1997-98 after a speaking contest at the Oregon State Fair. Last year’s Oregon Beef Ambassador was Ramirose Attebury of Lostine.
Joseph’s Dan DeBoie, his sister Julie O’Brien and parents Dan and Catherine DeBoie are on a mission to donate six or seven acres of land just beyond the northeast parameters of Joseph to create a baseball field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.