100 years ago
May 5, 1921
A surprise to his friends and even to his own family was the announcement of Marion E. Jordan Sunday morning that he was married at Walla Walla, January 17, 1921, to Maude Hooper. She is at La Grande at present, but was in Enterprise a few days this week to help settle on a home, and they will to go housekeeping in the middle of the month.
Half an hour after a fireman’s ball had broken up in Amusement hall at Lostine, early Sunday morning, the building was discovered in flames and it burned to the ground, a total loss. It was a large frame structure and had been used for all kinds of public gatherings. Saturday night a picture show was given, followed by the dance, which did not come to an end until nearly 3 a.m. The building was all ablaze by 20 minutes to 4. … The alarm is given by ringing the bell of the church, and something was wrong, so it was hard to make the bell ring, and many people seemed to be sleeping the sleep of the just and never heard the alarm at all. They slept through all the excitement and knew nothing of the fire until their usual late hour of arising Sunday morning.
75 years ago
May 2, 1946
Eight people were hospitalized as the result of injuries received in two car wrecks last week.
A car driven by Fred Coker went off the highway just south of the Eggleson curve on the Joseph highway last Wednesday night about 9 o’clock. The driver sustained minor injuries. Dewey Mullen, a passenger in the car, suffered a broken vertebra in the neck and was flown to Portland for medical treatment. … Saturday night a truck driven by Frank McCulloch of Wallowa went off the highway near the Ed Hook place between Lostine and Wallowa and several of the McCulloch children were seriously injured. Mrs. Celia Frances Avery, grandmother of the McCulloch children, was also injured severely.
J.R. Morton made delivery this week to Harold Eakin of Grass Valley of the registered Hereford bull, White Mt. Royal S 12th which sired the three prize winning heifers which Mr. Morton sold recently at the Spokane sale for $8400. This bull was pirchased from Dan Thornton of Gunnison, Colo., and had been the Morton herd sire for some time.
50 years ago
May 6, 1971
The Wallowa county cleanup movement, instigated by SOLV chairman and county judge Claude Hall, got underway last Saturday with a lot of headway being made. However, Hall expressed hope that a lot more sprucing up would be done before the end of the month.
In Enterprise alone there were nearly 60 old cars loaded onto trucks or hauled away by wreckers. Most residents spent a portion of the weekend cleaning up their own yards and working in their own neighborhoods.
Two former Wallowa High School athletes, Greg Oveson and Rod McCrae, posted wins in the javelin and discus at the dual track meet Saturday in La Grande between Eastern Oregon College and Eastern Washington state College. Oveson tossed the javelin 237 ft. 11 inches to break his own record of 233 ft. 10 inches. The throw was far ahead of the second place toss of 198 ft. 8 inches. McCrae also edge out his old record of 150 ft. 4 inches in the discus event by heaving the platter 150 ft. 7 inches. EOC was edged out in the meet 74-71.
25 years ago
May 2, 1996
Trish Nobles, who moved to Alaska from Wallowa County with her father J.D. Nobles about three years ago, was a driving force this winter as the Ninlichik Wolverines went undefeated and capped the season with a wild 70-48 victory over defending state champion Tok in the Alaksa Class 2A title game in Anchorage Jan. 27. … Nobles, a junior, said the win was particularly satisfying from a personal standpoint, since she had played briefly for Tok in her sophomore year.
Over 20 cords of firewood from a hazard log sale up the Lostine River is already making its way into the homes of local senior citizens thanks to a cooperative effort between the U.S. Forest Service and Community Connections. On Monday of this week a dozen or more Forest Service workers and Community Connections volunteer Paul Morehead of Joseph were cutting, splitting and loading up loads of Douglas fir firewood about 10 miles up the Lostine River Road in a project that benefits everyone.
