100 years ago
May 12, 1921
The Third Street garage, run by O. B. Mackan and E. D. Paxson, will move shortly to the concrete building which has been occupied by Gotter & Kemper as a planing mill. The building originally consisted of two concrete side walls and a roof, and was left open on two sides for convenience in handling lumber. Concrete walls will be built on the two open sides and a floor of the same material will be laid.
Wallowa high school made 45 points in the county track meet Saturday, against 32 for Joseph, 26 for Lostine, 23 for Enterprise. Wallowa led all the way thru from the first 100 yard dash which Harold Lyman won to the final relay in which the Wallowa team was a few feet behind the winning Joseph group. Frank Harsin of Joseph was the star of the meet, scoring 18 points and took the gold medal. Lyman was second with 15 points, and Kenneth Tulley of Wallowa third with 14.
75 years ago
May 9, 1946
The following registered honorable discharge papers in the office of the county clerk during the past week:
T-5 Elton R. Herr, Fort Lewis, Feb. 13
ETM 3-c Harve Keneth Hafer, Bremerton, April 22
S 1-c Jay Clifton Ward, Bremerton, April 21
SKV 2-c William Henry Fletcher, Shoemaker, Calif., April 21
S 1-c Marion Richard Miller, Seattle, March 28
F 1-c Charles Wyanne White, Seattle, April 25
Cpl, Kirkland K. Moore, Ft. Lewis, April 28
Pfc. Charles E. Talbott, Ft. Lewis, April 26
RM 3-c Joe Hutton Conner, Lido Beach, L. I., April 29
Mr. and Mrs. James Brenner (Helen Stevens) came in on the stage Wednesday from Camp Pendleton at Oceanside, Calif. He has just been discharged from the army. They are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Stevens, and then will go on to Minneapolis, Minn., to make their home.
Lee Beddow, blind discharged war veteran, and his brother, Tommy Beddow, of Detroit, Mich., came April 17 and have been visiting their cousin and family, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Loftus, in Joseph and their aunt and family, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Lydell, on Imnaha. Lee was in the North Africa and Italy campaigns, and it was in Italy in October, 1944, that he received serious wounds that caused the loss of both eyes. He won the Distinguisher Service cross and Purple Heart.
50 years ago
May 13, 1971
Wayne McFetridge, an Enterprise rancher, was announced Saturday evening as the Wallowa County CowBelles Father of the Year. He was one of eight nominees for the honor. In making the announcement some of his activities of the past many years were cited as being instrumental in his selection. He has, for many years, been a member of school boards, has worked with the youth of the Catholic church for over a quarter century, and has worked with youth in a number of ways.
Gerald J. Perren, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Perren, 202 Litch St., Enterprise, Ore., has been promoted to lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Air Force.
Colonel Perren is a faculty instructor with the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, Ala.
A 1947 graduate of Enterprise High School, the colonel received his B.S. and M.S. degree in meteorology from Florida State University.
25 years ago
May 9, 1996
For the fifth year in a row, the Enterprise High School golf team has won the Oregon 2A championship.
Competing in a 14-team field at Colwood Golf Course in Portland, the Savages combined for a 310-stroke finish. Other teams in the Top Five were East Linn Christian and Santiam Christian with 330 each, Temple Christian with 344, and Warrenton with 348. Medalist for the meet was Adam Williams of East Linn Christian, who hit a four-over-par 74.
In individual scoring, Derek Eddy led Enterprise with a 76. Clint Morgan, Ryan Wulff and Rob Anderson carded identical 78s.
The 1996 Chief Joseph Days Court has started off their official rodeo season with a bang by placing first out of 16 royal rodeo courts taking part in the Asotin County Fair parade on Saturday, April 27.
The court — Queen Amber Follett and Princesses Dena Rynearson and Amber Locke — also participated in the run-ins prior to the Saturday rodeo.
