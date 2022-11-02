100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 2, 1922
A crowd of boys bent on mischief found their adventures halted when they ran across the city marshal of Enterprise, John Crawford, who objected to being “sassed.” He headed the bunch to the county jail, where they spent a bad half hour before being sent home.
The Lewis post office is to have a building all its own. It will be the only post office building in the county, as all the others have rented quarters. Nearly $100 has been raised by people in the community to erect the building, near the Chesnimnus.
Elizabeth Schoffen addressed two meetings in Enterprise Sunday. The room was packed both times. Miss Schoffen’s talk was directed against the Roman Catholic Church and she made a plea for the Ku Klux Klan.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1947
M. J. Rutherford, manager of Pacific Power & Light, is urging all electricity users to turn off every bulb, motor and electrical appliance possible during the 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. peak load period. The new $200,000 diesel generating plant at Enterprise might be ready by Christmas.
Confronting an array of beautiful costumes at the annual Hobgoblin parade, a committee of judges awarded the grand prize to Della Foster, who had a costume representing a black bat, which was complete down to a branch of juniper to cling to.
Residents of Wahluna Heights at the foot of Wallowa Lake are without water due to failure of the community’s water supply. The well, which was drilled to a depth about 125 feet, fails to produce enough water for use.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 2, 1972
Wallowa High School graduate Tom Makin was one of 15 Union Pacific scholarship winners entering Oregon State University this fall. He received a $400 check at a railroad sponsored awards dinner.
Wallowa County registered its first hunter death of the season. Martin Morris, 14, of Redmond, was accidentally killed while he was hunting elk with his family in the Chesnimnus area.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of A.L. Duckett as an Election Board member. He has served every election since 1922.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1997
A proposed plan to build a dam and reservoir within one mile of Wallowa’s city limits was presented to the Wallowa City Council. The dam would be from 50 to 58 feet in height and contain a reservoir ranging from 370 to 560 acre feet.
Among the most prestigious honors given during the 4-H Family and Leaders Appreciation Night went to Enterprise Electric as the business winner and to Reid and Marilyn Johnson and Hazel Johnson as individual recipients.
Verla Martin of the Oregon Department of Human Resources will retire from her job on Oct. 31. She has been working both clerically and as an eligibility worker for the past 28 years.
