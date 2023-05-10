100 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1923
L.C. Johnson, who had just come across from his home in Clarkston in a new Franklin car, reports that the Deep Creek Canyon road from Paradise to the Grande Ronde River is in better condition than it has been for a dozen years. Some of the sharp pitches have been toned down and the rocks have been cleared out.
A cross was burned Saturday night on the hill just north of the Enterprise hospital, east of Main Street. There was no other demonstration and no explanation. It is taken for granted that the cross was burned by the Ku Klux Klan.
Developments on a large scale will get underway this year in the great natural playground at the head of Wallowa Lake. There will be much doing in four major ventures, and private campers and cottage owners probably will do their part also in the general activity, which will be stimulated by completion of the valley highway. Wallowa Lake Park will construct several permanent cottages and will add many public conveniences.
75 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1948
A proposition to license slot machines in Enterprise under an arrangement whereby the city would receive one-third of the proceeds, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion one-third and the operation one-third, was made to the City Council last week. A motion to this effect failed for want of a second. Besides the veterans organization, a number of business houses are interested in putting in slot machines. The veterans have indicated that they would have indicated that they would use the proceeds allocated to them for community hall if the slot machines are licensed.
Pratt School closed Thursday, May 6 with a program following a potluck dinner served at noon on the school grounds to a large crowd of children, parents and friends. The somewhat impromptu program was greatly enjoyed. It consisted of several accordion numbers by Ruby Mullen, vocal numbers by Jordys Lathrop, Delores Johnson, and Marguerite Audet, all of who were visitors. The children of the upper grades had planned a “Truth or Consequences” program with the adults as victims. Whether by chance or design, most of the grown-ups found themselves unable to answer the questions and paid the consequence.
50 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1973
Russell Conrad, age 10, had a harrowing experience Monday evening as he was riding his bicycle into town for baseball practice. As he pedaled down the Hurricane Creek highway he somehow got his foot caught in the front wheel and was thrown from the bicycle to the pavement. After being thrown from the bike, Russell was knocked unconscious. Tom Baird and Shirley Preso came to the boy’s assistance; Baird saw that Russell had quit breathing and started artificial respiration. Russell was taken to the hospital where he was treated overnight for a slight concussion. He was able to return home from the hospital on Tuesday.
The pig farm at Wallowa continues to be a touchy issue as the animals were moved onto a small plot of land just beyond the city limits. An injunction to keep the pigs from being moved to the acreage, or to have them removed, was issued just over a week ago by Judge Lyle Wolff of Baker. But Judge W.F. Brownton ruled that a bond in the amount of $5,000 should have been filed with the temporary injunction, and so he vacated the injunction. The district attorney said he intends to seek a new injunction.
25 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1998
For the first time in some 30 years, the stage in the old Flora schoolhouse will be the scene of a theatrical production. Ten students from the Wallowa County Home School Program will perform an original, comedic version of “My Fair Lady” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15. Admission to the dessert theater event will be by donation, with proceeds going to the nonprofit Flora School Education Center, Inc. fund to restore the school. It was named to the National Register of Historic Places last year.
In an agreement reached earlier this month between the U.S. Forest Service and the Nez Perce Tribe, Nez Perce tribal members will be exempted from paying camping fees and from stay limits in portions of five national forest in Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The agreement was reached to honor an 1855 treaty made between the two entities. The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is one of the five forests involved.
