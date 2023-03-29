100 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1923
Attendees at a dinner sponsored by the Elks Lodge in Joseph agreed that the valley highway should be designated the La Grande-Wallowa Lake Highway. The road has been called the La Grande-Joseph Highway, and also the La Grande-Enterprise highway and the signs posted by the state bear the latter name. This has caused some objection and the men of the dinner proposed a compromise.
The Liberty Grange of Prairie Creek, Joseph was organized March 22 by deputies W.R. Gekeler and Elmer Bennet. Frank C. Gowing was elected master; Wilber Davies lecturer and Mrs. John Laird secretary. Mrs. Harry Fisher was chosen to head the home economics committee, to look after the ladies part of the grange. The first regular meeting of the grange will be held April 7.
With the marble season about at an end, the Enterprise City Council took official note of the popularity of the game at its last meeting and created a restricted district. Youths may not play marbles on the pavement on strictly downtown streets. In particular they must not come farther west on Main Street than the library corner. Since the streets were paved, they have been the most popular playground for the children in late fall, winter and early spring.
75 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1948
A smokejumper unit of 11 men is planned at Memaloose Guard Station during the 1948 fire season. A Forest Service Noorduyn transport plane will be based at the same place for transporting these men and their equipment. Since it is considered more economical, a local plane will be contracted for scouting and patrol work instead of having a Forest Service plane as was done last year.
Word received by City Recorder Isel Knodell this week from the office of the secretary of state stated that a census director, Norman Frees, from that office would arrive in Enterprise next Tuesday to supervise a census of the city. Eight local census takers will be employed to assist in the work. Purpose of the census is to determine the increase in the city’s population since the 1940 census with a view to obtaining a larger share in liquor and motor fuel tax revenues from the state.
50 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1973
All residential and business customers of the Imnaha telephone exchange area will be getting new telephone numbers on April 15 with a cutover of the new Imnaha central office according to Chuck Wilson, general telephone district manager. Residents were notified of the impending change by letter several months ago. All customers will receive notice of their new telephone number before the April 15 date. Telephone number change cards for mailing to friends and relative are available at the business office in La Grande.
25 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1998
Former Wallowa County resident Karen Spears Zacharias, co-author of “Benched: The Memoirs of Judge Rufe McCombs,” which is the memoir of Georgia’s first elected woman judge, will be hosted at a reading/reception by the Bookloft from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Zacharias, who now lives in Pendleton with husband Tim and children, is also a writer on the staff of East Oregonian newspaper.
A new measure in the U.S. Congress, HR 3523, aims to curb what some lawmakers believe is overzealous enforcement by the Justice Department of the civil False Claims Act, a law that has drawn criticism from Wallowa Memorial Hospital Administrator Kim Dahlman. In a recent Chieftain story, Dahlman protested the Justice Department’s tactics in trying to collect from the hospital $1,200 in alleged hospital Medicare overcharges. “In our attempts to crack down on health care fraud and abuse, we must be careful not to throw our nets so wide that we ensnare honest providers who inadvertently made a mistake,” said Rep. Bill McCollum of Florida, one of the bill’s sponsors. But Attorney General Janet Reno has defended the False Claims Act.
