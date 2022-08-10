100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1922
The old Wallowa hill, so long a terror to travelers, is a thing of the past. The new grade starting from Minam, winds in gradual ascent along the river. At no place does the grade exceed the regulation seven percent. This marks the end of the old pioneer grade up Wallowa hill.
Thirty eight years ago this week, quite a time for a newspaper to serve a community. The Record Chieftain has never for one minute lost faith in Wallowa county and is still convinced that this is one of the best countries on the face of the earth.
When a shipment of cattle from the north end was driven thru town last week, the need of a stockway was again apparent. The farmers did their best to work the cattle thru without getting on a lawn or parking, but this was not possible, as the only streets open were those with well improved grounds.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1947
Six local boys will leave this week for McChord Field to attend a two week civil air patrol school: Robert Long, Melvin Lay, Fred Warnock, Jack Ferguson, Keith Heffling and Ronald Dolan.
The CJD celebration showed a net profit of about $6,500, not including the cost of the new rodeo grounds. About 8,000 people saw the rodeo shows on the two days.
Over 700,000 fish were liberated from the Enterprise hatchery during the past two weeks, bringing the total number liberated from the local plant this year up to one and one-half million, the largest production at the plant in the history of its operation.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1972
Six-year old Randy Rayburn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bud Rayburn, was selected the first recipient of the Jaycee certificate for bicycle safe driving.
Jack Wagner was the $400 winner of the Shrine drawing held during CJD. He had the choice of a trip to Disneyland or the $400.
Smoking remains is all that is left of a huge barn and hay stack that burned at the Haun Bros. ranch at Lostine. There was between 250 and 300 tons of hay of hay in the barn when it burned. A six-year old boy apparently had set the fire.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1997
Federal reimbursement moneys for Imnaha Road #727 which was damaged in the New Year’s flood of 1997 have come in the amount of $1,645,703; the county has spent $1,670,565 in the repairs.
Ten-year old Chelcee Noland won herself a blue ribbon at the Wallowa County 4-H Horse Show in the junior class showmanship competition.
School spirit will rise this year at Joseph High School if five young ladies recently back from a national cheerleading camp have anything to say about it: Anna Schmeck, Rikki Barton, Shawnita Nelson, Brandy McDonald and Jennifer Paremore.
