100 years ago
Nov. 4, 1920
The Main street office of the Western Union Telegraph company was opened Monday. The opening could not have been more timely, as the new telegraph service brought in the election returns from the whole country promptly.
A steam heating plant is to be installed at once in the Carnegie library building at a cost of $1100. When the steam heat is in, the county nurse will be permitted to use one room on the first floor for an office, and it has been suggested that the other be utilized as a women’s rest room, particularly for the benefit of women in town from the country.
As a result of the attention directed toward the popular tendency to buy priced steaks, people have turned to boiling meat in the last two weeks. Boiling meat is sold down as low as 12-1/2 cents a pound.
75 years ago
Nov. 1, 1945
Thirteen local men met with the Oregon state highway commission in Portland and discussed the establishment of a state park at the head of Wallowa Lake. The commission is favorable, but took the position that the sum of $25,000 asked for the property by private owners, was too much. A condemnation suit may be brought if agreement cannot be reached on the price by negotiation.
The Ray Hockett farm home on Prairie creek burned to the ground Monday morning. The fire started from either a defective flue or wiring over the kitchen. A bucket brigade was formed from the creek to the house since the fire burned out the electric wires so that the water pump would not work.
Deer season ends with large kill – a total of 154 deer were brought to the Dutli locker this year compared to 146 last year.
50 years ago
Nov. 5, 1970
Almost 2400 voters (72%) visited the polls in Wallowa county in a heavy turnout election. The closest race in the county was the mayor contest in Enterprise where Irving Nuss nosed out Dick Halverson by 3 votes (251-248).
Mrs. Frances Crow is very happy to announce the success of the bloodmobile at the last drawing held by the Red Cross. The quota was 100 pints and 115 people responded to the call with 112 pints being drawn. Receiving a 4 gallon pin was Mrs. Bessie Stickney of Wallowa.
Gary Bollinger of Roseburg was seriously injured in an accident on a rim high above the Imnaha river when a rock he stepped on broke loose and he tumbled over a cliff and down a hill. It took a rescue party several hours to get the injured man back up the cliff to Ted Grote’s waiting helicopter.
25 years ago
Nov. 2, 1995
GTE and other Oregon phone companies will begin an eight-month transitional permissive dialing period to help customers adjust to a second area code – 541- going into effect in most of Oregon.
A total of 1600 pounds of food was collected as admission to this year’s homecoming games for the Wallowa County Food Bank.
The Wallowa County Grain Growers celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters on Hurricane Creek Road Oct. 14.
Enterprise Odd Fellows revitalized by transfusion of young blood: Current members are Cliff Collinsworth, Clarence Stonebrink, Don Davis and Clyde Stonebrink who have been joined by Tom Swanson, Brett Bane, Russell Ford, Rusty Woods, Ralph Swinehart, Rick Bombaci, Steve Arment, Kim Phelps, Mike Hale and Dan Ousley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.