100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1923
In another week the earth grade on the north highway will be finished over the stretch where the old county road is now torn up, past the E.M. & M. Ranch. The concrete culverts will be covered and the newly placed earth will soon settle. For more than a week this piece of grade has been badly torn up, and has been impassible for heavy loads. There will be no more interference with the old road until the lower part of the new highway is built, says contractor W.E. Storm.
Two farmers brought the first wheat to the Enterprise warehouse last Friday. George L. Harlow won the race by a few minutes, with a load of forty-fold grown on the Hill land just north of town. Homer and Will Eads came in a little later with grain from their Alder Slope farm. Both sold to Kerr, Gifford & Co.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept 2, 1948
Approximately 3,500 persons, including several carloads of Wallowa County residents and a number of people from Union County, attended a celebration at Fields Springs State Park in Washington, marking the opening of what is unofficially called the Chief Joseph Trail. Three red, white and blue strands of ribbon across the highway were cut by Paul W. Hyatt, associate justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, and by Charles Zurcher, state senator from Union and Wallowa counties and spokesman for Gov. Hall, and by Clarence B. Shain, Olympia, Washington state highway director.
Three barbecued beeves, one provided by the chambers of commerce of Joseph and Enterprise, were cooked to perfection and served to an enthusiastic crowd which also consumed 100 gallons of beans, 123 pounds of coffee, vast number of packages of potato chips and 3,000 buns. When the buns ran out a hurry-up call was sent out for bread to keep the sandwiches flowing. Although dusty, the road was declared in reasonable good shape for travel by those who went over from Wallowa County.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1973
Rick Campo has sold the Vista Theater in Enterprise to Lonnie Myers, a retired railroad conductor from Tucson, Arizona. The Myerses say they chose Enterprise for their retirement relocation because of the business opportunity and because of the beautiful scenery. The Myerses don’t have any experience in the theater but are anxious to learn and become part of the community.
Roger Zollman, who for past eight months has been the mayor of the town of Joseph, tendered his resignation from the position in a letter addressed to the Joseph City Council this week. Zollman, whose term would normally have run through 1974, made his resignation effective immediately. In his letter of resignation, Zollman said the “council has shown a lack of sense of urgency in conducting the affairs of the city since the first of he year. The recent actions and attitudes by various members of the council pertaining to the current municipal water system crisis has been both frustrating and appalling.”
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1998
The coalition behind the Nez Perce Trail Interpretive Center, which last year purchased property on the outskirts of Wallowa, will hold a traditional Nez Perce ground-blessing ceremony to coincide with a National Park Service meeting in Enterprise to discuss what artifacts may possibly be displayed at the Interpretive Center. The grounds will be the site of the Tamkaliks Celebration (formerly the Wallowa Band Nez Perce Friendship Feast and Powwow). Nez Perce religious leaders and traditional root-diggers from three reservations are expected to lead the ceremonies.
The fifth- and sixth-grade students of Jennifer Isley at Wallowa Elementary School are raising steelhead trout right in their classroom, from eggs to alevin to fry. The Wallowa Mountains Visitor Center of the U.S. Forest Service at Enterprise is also raising the young fish where visitors can view them. On April 23, the fisheries department of the Forest Service, in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, assisted the Wallowa students in setting up an aquarium in their classroom.
