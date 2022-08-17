100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1922
An old barn, burning with a brilliant glare, gave Enterprise a bad scare early Tuesday morning. The town was sound asleep when the fire started and the structure was wrapped in flames before it was seen by night watchmen at the East Oregon mill a short distance away.
After inspecting the new hatchery ponds, officials of the state fish department said that conditions for propagation of salmon are more near natural at the Enterprise ponds than at any other plant in the state.
Mrs. Sarah Jane Findley, the first white woman to make her home in Wallowa county, and an Oregon pioneer, died Aug. 10. She was 79 years old. She crossed the plains in 1852 in a wagon drawn by ox teams, in the first rush to Oregon.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1947
Ernest Sasser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chet Sasser, had a narrow brush with the Grim Reaper when he was harvesting at the Jay Bowerman ranch. He started to climb on a tractor to ride in on the gas tank. The leg of his Levis caught in the revolving power takeoff, quickly twisting his clothes up until it got to his belt which was pulled until Ernest was only about five inches in diameter around the waist. His father cut his belt loose and there were no serious injuries resulting from the experience.
Wallowa county is to have two air marking signs which will be painted to aid air navigation in the area. The signs, consisting of a circle 15 feet in diameter with an arrow about twice that length, will be painted on the roofs of the Joseph Lumber company and the Wallowa school gymnasium.
Safecrackers, operating with the skill of professionals, made their second raid in the county, breaking into Tippett’s Tavern at Wallowa where they smashed open the safe and escaped with about $1000.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1972
The Wallowa County All-Girl rodeo was held last Sunday at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena. An estimated crowd of 2500 attended the rodeo. The Wallowa County trophy went to Jane Anderson of Joseph.
The stockgrowers “Cattleman of the Year” award was presented to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Cool of Joseph. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Stubblefield of Imnaha were selected “Grassman of the Year.”
Reports have been coming in from all over the county and have been quite consistent of a fiery ball or a silver or chrome ball with smoke trailing out behind, moving quickly across the sky in a northerly direction. The object was seen between 1 pm and 2 pm last Thursday.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1997
The EHS mascot received a one-year stay of execution when the school board agreed to let the athletics teams continue to use the nickname “Savages” and Indian logo until the fall of 1998.
Wallowa County skiers Rocky Thies, Charlie Kissinger and Ryan Kissinger have now skied 48 months in a row in Wallowa County, a feat that has taken them to destinations they previously hadn’t even heard of.
Acting on a tip, Humane Society volunteers visited the Wallowa County dog pound and found the caretaker out of town with no provisions taken for the six dogs in the building. They have controlled the facility ever since with daily visits bringing food and water to the impounded animals. They are now asking the county court for official control of the facility.
