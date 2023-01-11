100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 1923
A.K. Jones and a companion, Ted Cowan, were severely frozen when they were lost in the high mountains for two days and nights during the bitter cold of early December. The men were cutting wood for F.D. McCully above the lake when they decided to take a brief trip. Unfamiliar with the mountains, they lost their bearings completely and wandered, in subzero temperatures, before they caught a glimpse of the lake and its valley. During the ordeal, Cowan was nearly overcome with weariness and with the cold; he wanted to be left alone to sleep. But Jones realized what danger that held and kept working with his companion. During his labors he slipped into a creek and got his shoes and feet wet. Doctors fear that Jones, who served during the Great War, may lose his feet.
The Supreme Court has ruled that H.B. Harris must serve a term of six months in the county jail and pay a fine of $600 for having liquor in his possession. These penalties were imposed upon him by Judge J. W. Knowles in the Circuit Court. Harris appealed to the Supreme Court, which has affirmed the ruling of Judge Knowles. Harris was in the grocery business in Enterprise a couple of years. Both he and W.H. Graves, who had a small meat shop in the front room of the store, were arrested as moonshiners and a still and mash barrel were found in the room occupied by Harris and his wife.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1948
The Wallowa County chapter of the Red Cross shipped three Christmas boxes to New York in time to leave on the ship for Europe, and the Junior Red Cross packed and sent 89 year-around gift boxes to children in Europe recently. Junior Red Cross members from the Enterprise school also contributed $30 to the children’s fund.
Dick Chandler, Wilber Chandler and Gene Hyman were each fined $50 and cost on their pleas of guilty Monday in the court of Justice of the Peace L. E. Jordan to charges of petty larceny. The three youths were accused of taking fog lights from cars belonging to Alvin Elliott and Tom Evans.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 1973
Several members of the Enterprise Fire Department were called to a fire about 12:15 a.m. at Joe and Marie Burdett’s place just west of Eggleson Corner. According to Malcolm Neil, who was among the firefighters who responded to the alarm, one corner of the Burdett barn was on fire when firefighters arrived, but they were able to quickly quell the blaze. Neil said the probable cause of the fire was faulty wiring; a heat lamp was in the barn and an outlet was burned out. Damage was estimated at about $50.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1998
Starting this week, the Wallowa County Chieftain’s “Out of the Past” column will, for the first time, include a “100 Years Ago” section. Though the Chieftain was founded in May 1884, the first year for which it has a bound copy in 1898. Unfortunately, the Chieftain is missing bound copies for the years 1900 and 1901.
A Wallowa County icon passed away Jan. 1 after a long and colorful life. Alice Lee Zurcher McCully is perhaps best known as the longtime Enterprise fifth-grade teacher whose classroom included a lizard named Oscar, an aquarium, a hooded rat that would sleep in the kids’ pockets, a turtle named Freddie, and a chameleon named Charlie. These critters endeared her to hundreds of students from the late 1940s until she retired for good in the mid-1980s. McCully is the granddaughter of John Zurcher, who with Robert F. Stubblefield founded the town of Enterprise in 1877.
The couple lived outside Wallowa County for many years and returned to Wallowa County in the 1940s when Enterprise school superintendent Al Habberly recruited Mrs. McCully as a teacher. And although she officially retired in 1971, she filled in as a substitute teacher well into the ‘80s. Once she even taught her class in a hangar at the Enterprise airport while the youngsters took turns going for planes rides with Bud Stangle.{/span}
