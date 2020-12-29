100 years ago
Dec. 30, 1920
Further arrangements for the removal of Alpha encampment, a higher lodge of Oddfellowship, from Joseph to Enterprise, were made last week. On January 20, the first ritual will be held in Enterprise, in the I.O.O.F. hall. This will be an elaborate ceremonial which will be in charge of an outside team.
A string of sleds has been coming in this week from the north end, all loaded with wheat. The grain was not sold but was stored, in the hope of better price later.
Local sportsmen will hold a turkey shoot January 1 at the traps in Enterprise. The targets will not be turkeys, but the birds will be offered as prizes for those who score the highest in breaking clay pigeons.
The county court has approved estimated expenditures of $332,482.63 for 1921. Of the total, all but $10,000 is to be raised by taxation, that sum representing the expected receipts of all offices from all sources.
75 years ago
Dec. 27, 1945
It took just 55 minutes Monday after the liquor store in Enterprise opened at noon to completely sell out the day’s quota of liquor to 186 thirsty customers seeking to lay in a supply of grog for Christmas. There remained a line of people reaching well down the street.
The Enterprise hotel has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wald of Pendleton. The purchasers will take over on Jan. 1. Joe Hallam will lease and operate the hotel dining room, which will be open daily for three meals a day.
Mrs. Ruvilla Carpenter Beach, 61, passed away on Dec. 17. She and her husband, W.J. Beach, came to Oregon in 1889 and took up a homestead at Paradise where they lived until 1917, when they moved to Union.
50 years ago
Dec. 31, 1970
William E. Warnock, Enterprise, is one of seven young men nominated by Congressman Al Ullman to take a College Entrance Board examination for appointment to the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs. Ford Leis Magden, Lostine, is one of nine men nominated by Ullman to compete for two vacancies in the Naval Academy at Annapolis.
Army Specialist Four Ronald G. Botts, 19, recently received the Bronze Star Medal in Vietnam. He is a 1968 graduate of Joseph High School.
Volunteers distributed over 200 boxes of groceries to 76 families in Wallowa county in the annual Christmas Basket program. Delbert Quesenberry, chairman of the program, said that the Christmas baskets would furnish Christmas dinner to over 200 people. A number of baskets also contained toys for children.
25 years ago
Dec. 28, 1995
Wallowa County may apply for a grant to construct a community center that would house 4 public service agencies: Wallowa County Commission on Children and Families, the Wallowa County Library, Mountain Valley Day Care Center, and a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America.
ShanRae Hook received her American FFA degree, the FFA’s highest honor. She is the third member of the Joseph FFA chapter ever to receive the degree. Chuck Warnock and Cory Boswell received the awards previously.
Another successful quilt and blanket project for Romanian orphans is underway for the local Rotary club. Linda Casady is the coordinator for the project whose goal is to collect 1,000 blankets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.