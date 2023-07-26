100 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1923
The mecca for heat-afflicted tourists and residents of the county last Sunday was Wallowa Lake Park. With its shady nooks and opportunities for swimming, it presented a strong attraction during the hottest day of the summer and drew several hundred people. The dock was crowded nearly all day with bathers and spectators. Park management had built a first-class diving platform and this afforded much amusement as most bathers were not accustomed to diving off so springy a board and frequently turned over in the air to their own sorrow and the amusement of the crowd.
With an eye toward improving the affairs of the D.M.S.& L. Co., which has been in financial straits for some time due to the general depression in prices of livestock, A.G. Butterfield has been appointed receiver for the company. Butterfield has been manager for the company and is well acquainted with its varied activities, and work will be continued as heretofore. The company is the largest company in the county, with 30,000 head of sheep.
75 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1948
A 1942 Chrysler coupe driven by Ed McCoy ran off the bridge on Greenwood Street about midnight Tuesday and turned over in Prairie Creek. McCoy stated that his lights suddenly went out as he was driving east on Greenwood Street. Instead of stopping at once, McCoy tried to adjust the lights and the car angled off the road. The right front wheels went off the bridge and the car turned over on its top. McCoy was able to crawl out the window on the left side, thoroughly soaked but unhurt.
Robbers smashed the plate glass window at the front of the Shaw Variety store Monday night and made off with a .380 caliber Hi Standard automatic pistol. Other guns and merchandise in the window were untouched. The robbers used a brick to smash a hole about a foot in diameter through the window and left the brick at the scene after the theft.
A northwest wind sweeping under an overcast sky brought winter temperatures into the valley and Tuesday night a heavy snow fell over the entire mountain range bordering the valley. A blanket of fresh snow covered nearby mountains. Temperatures have been dropping as low as freezing at night and most residents have had to fire up their heating stoves and furnaces.
50 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1973
Chief Joseph Days hasn’t changed that much over the years, as many of the celebration’s events are the same now as they were 28 years ago. The rodeo has become the focus of the celebration, but the first CJD rodeo, held on the Lake Hill Rodeo Arena on the East Moraine of Wallowa Lake, had to take second fiddle to an impressive air show that drew an estimated 10,000 spectators. Another discontinued event was a “manhunt” chase, in which one man (the “runner”) got a five-minute head start to attempt to get from the head of the lake to the rodeo grounds before being captured. The winner — either a successful runner or the person who captured him — got $100.
In 1968, the Enterprise branch of First National Bank agreed to help finance the Mount Howard Gondola Lift. Now widely acclaimed, the gondola lift has become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Oregon. The gondola carries travelers over a 3,700-foot vertical rise in just 15 minutes. Traffic this year on the gondola is down slightly from the previous year, possibly due to a gas shortage cutting back on the number of tourists.
Even though the city of Wallowa has no immediate water shortage problems, it’s now on water rationing. Citizens may now water their lawns only from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The reason is to allow the city’s water tank to fill up at night. When people sprinkle all night, the water tank does not fill up, forcing a water pressure problem the following day. Fines will be levied against persons not cooperating with the decree.
25 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1998
An 18-minute horseback parade, which evolved into dancing and prayers and chants and drums, commemorated the Nez Perce homecoming at the Tamkaliks Celebration Friday just east of Wallowa. Twenty-one horses with riders plus numerous walkers traversed a quarter-mile distance from Whiskey Creek Road to the Arbor on 160 acres of land recently purchased by the Nez Perce Interpretive Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.