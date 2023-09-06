100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 6, 1923
As Claud P. and Katherine Faught were coming down Minam Hill on Sunday, on his way from La Grande to Enterprise, he found the road blocked in front of him as he rounded one of the many sharp curves. A load of hay, coming up the hill, and a car going down, were stopped side by side, and the drivers were visiting. As Mr. Faught could not stop instantly on the grade, his car crashed into the women’s machine doing considerably damage to both. Mrs. Faught suffered a painful cut on one wrist.
Dr. G.C. Bellinger of the state tuberculosis hospital in Salem will hold an all-day tuberculosis clinic at the Carnegie Library. The clinic is free and open to the public. Any person suspected of having the disease should attend.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 9, 1948
Enterprise School opened Monday with a registration of 242 in the grades and 135 in high school. Several more students are expected to register during the course of the week. Enrollment in Wallowa School is up again this year as well with 290 in the grades and 115 in he high school.
Approximately 30 acres of wheat and 330 acres of pasture grass were burned last week on the Oscar Maxwell farm about four and a half miles east of Wallowa when fire of undetermined origin, apparently starting on the adjoining Shell farm spread to the Maxwell land. About 60 volunteer firefighters fought the blaze and firefighting equipment was sent to the scene by the state fire patrol office in Wallowa. The loss was insured, Maxwell reported.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 6, 1973
Representative Ed Patterson, R-La Grande, said Tuesday he has the support of Gov. Tom McCall, and the state Department of Forestry and Agriculture for his plan to introduce a measure during next year’s legislative session providing self-liquidating bonding for rehabilitation of private and state timberlands destroyed by the Tussock moth and fire. Some $2 million worth of timber has been destroyed thus far by the Tussock moth.
George Dawson was elected by the Joseph City Council to position of mayor interim to fill the vacancy left by Roger Zollman, who resigned. Dawson stated that the council is obligated to pursue action on the current water issue, which necessitates installation of a new intake system for the city water supply.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 1998
Dead Man Creek, up the Hurricane Creek drainage, has claimed one less victim, thanks to the efforts of Wallowa County Search and Rescue’s rope rescue team on Labor Day. Roger John Lee, 29, of Baker City , and his friend, Eli Talbot Dickison, 19, also of Baker City, were attempting to descend to the Hurricane Creek Trail down the Dead Man Creek drainage when they reached a vertical cliff that stopped their descent. Dickison free-climbed his way back up the drainage several hundred feet before he slipped and became stranded on the face of a cliff. Lee worked his way across the rocks to place where he could descend and went to get help.
Wallowa County Search and Rescue initially responded with a four-person rope rescue team composed of Capt. John Walther, Mel Byers, Matthew Marmor, and Dawn Marmor. The team and Lee hiked back to Dead Man Creek and ascended the steep, rocky slope in the midst of thunderstorms and heavy rain showers. Once in place, Walther rappelled down to Dickison and secured him to the rope to keep him from falling. Though cold and exhausted, Dickison was uninjured and, with assistance, was able to climb the remaining 45 feet to the cliff to safety.
Violet Wilson Shirley, daughter of former Saddle Creek rancher Peter Wilson, will be the guest speaker at an oral history presentation at the U.S. Forest Service’s Wallowa Mountain Visitor Center at Enterprise. Shirley is in the area for her 60th high school reunion and has agreed to share stories of ranch life at Saddle Creek in Hells Canyon and in Imnaha.
