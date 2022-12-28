The Walter Colpitts family traded their Promise ranch in Joseph and moved to the Newby farm near Joseph, thus allowing the Colpitts school district known as Klondyke to lapse for want of pupils. The school has enjoyed the distinction of being the only school in the state managed and attended by only one family.
Last Friday night in Enterprise the stable of H. P. Rowe sheltered 101 horses, teams that did all the heavy hauling to bring in grain and passengers from all parts of the county. That would make 50 two-horse teams, with a saddle horse left over.
Professor and Mrs. J. Haines were awarded with a smoking set and Mrs. Haines with a serving tray while hosting at a very delightful Santa Claus party, the occasion being the entertainment of the 27 members of the Enterprise Philharmonic orchestra. The majority of the members have reached the age where they are supposed to be sedate, but they all became little children again and had a regular “kid” good time.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 25, 1947
A Circuit Court jury returned a verdict in the amount of $2,196.35 in the case of V. Z. McCary vs. Rollie Painter last Wednesday. McCary, foreman of Enterprise Lime plant sued for wages, overtime and car mileage.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 25, 1972
Henry Beeman and Dewey A. Casebeer were bringing some elk they bagged on the upper reaches of the Minam River, when Casebeer experienced very severe chest pains and became very sick. Beeman left by horse and traveled to the Minam where he contacted the Grote Aviation Co. With only 20 minutes of light left, Ted Grote landed his helicopter and transported Casebeer to Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise where Dr. Euhus attended him. Casebeer spent five days in the hospital.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 28, 1997
A series of burglaries and attempted burglaries has occurred lately, mostly in the Joseph business district. Sign of attempted entry have also been detected.
