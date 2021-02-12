100 years ago
Feb. 10, 1921
Something like twenty inches of snow fell in the Elgin vicinity and with some drifting, train service was slightly interrupted. When the passenger arrived at Enterprise there was a big freight engine with a snow plow on to assist the passenger engine over the run.
The county court met last week with the state highway commission and brought back a promise that a new road will be built up Wallowa hill at an early day. With the valley section of the new highway approaching completion, the hill remains what it always has been, the great bugbear of the thru road. From earliest days the hill has been a bad one for all vehicles. Old timers say that the present grade is fine compared with earlier roads, which were so steep that only small loads could be hauled over them. The present grade is the third which has been built up the hill.
75 years ago
Feb. 7, 1946
The Enterprise city council voted to deny approval of the application for a license to operate a liquor club in the Caton hotel. A petition bearing the names of over 170 citizens opposing the club was presented. Discussions before the council indicated a belief that the time has arrived for a more militant opposition to a further increase in drinking.
With regard to the proposal for a state park at the head of Wallowa lake, R.V. Chrisman stated that the state highway commission had offered Mr. and Mrs. Williamson $10,000 for 55 acres of land along the lake front and had further agreed to the removal of all buildings.
A fire at the Enterprise Motor Co. (Chevrolet garage) in Enterprise burned five or six cars and heavily damaged the interior of the shop. Several cars were saved, including the Texaco gasoline truck.
50 years ago
Feb. 11, 1971
The city of Enterprise has received some criticism because a policeman was on duty at the Vista Theater checking identification cards as patrons were admitted to the “X” rated movie which was shown there last week.
Bud Haun, a Lostine area rancher, was injured when a hay shed was blown over on him by the wind as he was loading hay. Haun suffered a broken hip.
Stephen Kent Wulff, EHS senior and honor student has been selected for recognition in the annual edition of Merit’s Who’s Who Among American High School Students, 1970-71.
25 years ago
Feb. 8, 1996
The Wallowa County Chamber honored several community leaders for outstanding contributions to the community during its annual banquet. Lois Harvey received the “unsung hero” award; Duff Pace of EHS was named educator of the year; Joe Stangel was honored as the county’s outstanding civic leader; Roy Garten received the timber leader award; Flora ranchers Bob and Teri Morse were named as the ag leaders of the year; and Bob and Cheryl Zacharias were presented the business leader of the year award.
The three members of the 1996 CJD Court – Amber Follett, Amber Locke and Dena Rynearson – satisfied tradition when they made their first official appearance as waitresses at the annual Joseph Chamber of Commerce Ground Hog Dinner.
Gabe Wishart of Enterprise received his Eagle Scout Award, the highest award in scouting. He is the son of Gary and Jaynee Wishart and has been involved in scouting for 12 years.
