100 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1923
“The Truth About the Ku Klux Klan” is the subject of an address to be given in the Peoples Theater, Enterprise, next Wednesday night, March 21, by Rev. W. A. Greisman, pastor of the Christian Church of Pendleton. Those wish choice seats for the talk will do well to go early, as there is sure to be a crowd. Mr. Greisman speaks for and in the interest of the Klan. He will speak in Joseph next Tuesday and at Wallowa next Thursday.
75 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1948
In a large real estate transaction, A.B. Stockdale and sons have purchased the Daisy Rumble business block in Joseph. This property comprises the entire block on which are situated the Joseph Pharmacy, the Rumble Apartments, Beith Hardware, the Joseph Fuel Co., along with a cash grocer, and a sweet shop, beauty shop and shoe store. The purchasers will take possession the first of June. The property was acquired primarily to obtain desirable lots for a theater, which will be constructed on Main Street at the north end of the block. An architect has been employed to draw up plans for a modern and attractive theater building, Mr. Stockdale said. The architect will also redesign the front of the Vista Theater in Enterprise.
50 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1973
Despite what might have been said in recent issues of the Chieftain, the coyote is a menace to the stockgrowers of Wallowa County. Larry Morse, a cattle rancher on Swamp Creek a few miles north of Enterprise, has some pretty well-documented proof. Morse was traveling on his ranch when he saw a coyote chewing on the tail end of a cow. He chased the cow away and found that the coyote, and possibly two others he had seen earlier, had eaten the front half of a half-born calf. Morse said the coyotes then started eating at the birth canal of the cow to get to the calf’s second half. The cow could not be saved. Meanwhile, Norman Lovell of Imhaha called the Chieftain to say that coyotes had gotten into his sheep, killing one.
25 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1998
The members of the 1998 Chief Joseph Days Court — Quinn Casaray, Brooke Follett and Abby Marshall — will receive CJD rodeo tickets Thursday afternoon to begin selling them to the public as part of the annual CJD queen competition. One major change is the replacement of the Saturday afternoon rodeo with a Family Night rodeo on Thursday.
Water from the new Enterprise well has developed a small problem that is being addressed by the city’s public works superintendent and an engineer from Anderson Perry & Associates in La Grande. After sitting idle for a period of time, the new well will produce murky, clay sediment water for the first 10 to 15 minutes of operation, then pump pure water again. The well was dug in 1996 to give the city of Enterprise a backup water source. to the springs located near the Joseph Airport. Public Works Superintendent Larry Estes is dealing with the problem with Anderson Perry engineer Jess Holt.
