100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1923
State Game Warden A.E. Burgduff has responded to a request from the Wallowa County Rod and Gun Club that the state Game Commission release 300 China pheasants and 3 million trout in the county this spring. Burgduff wrote that the commission was “allotting to you two crates of China pheasants, which will be shipped about the first of March. In distributing these birds, we are making as equitable a distribution as possible between the various counties, and are allotting 100 birds to Wallowa and 2 to Enterprise.”
As for the trout, Burgduff wrote, “I want to assure you that we are going to give you all we can. The controlling situation in trout planting is our ability to secure eggs.” Burgduff said the commission was considering establishing rearing ponds at the upper end of Wallowa Lake, hatching trout at the Union hatchery and taking the young fry to the rearing ponds until distribution.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1948
Plans are in the works to stage a relay race over the 90-mile Chief Joseph Trail in connection with the Chief Joseph Days celebration this summer. The race, open only to Nez Perce tribal members, is to start from Lewiston in the early morning of Friday, July 30; the race is expected to finish around 4 or 5 p.m. that day in Joseph. A substantial purse is being raised for the event. The Chief Joseph Days royal court this year will include a Nez Perce princess, according to present plans.
Although observers report no evidence of a reduction in the number of dogs in confinement or running at large, the office of the county clerk reported Tuesday that only 455 dog licenses had been issued in the county up to that date. This is only about half the number issued in 1947. L.E. Rynearson has been appointed dog control officer by the county court. License fees go up after March 1 on all dog unlicensed by that date and such dogs are also to be impounded.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22,1973
An extensive hunt was conducted in Wallowa County last Sunday evening for a “stolen” car which disappeared from Main Street in Enterprise. The car, belonging to Eugene E. Johnson, was driven to the Circle T Café by Esther E. Carper, who entered the restaurant for a few minutes (leaving the keys in the car) and returned to find that it was gone. Police departments searched for the car, to no avail. The following morning, Bill Fletcher was ready to drive to town to go to work he noticed that he had a strange car in his driveway. It wasn’t the one he thought he had driven home. He returned the car and explained that he had gotten into it when he came out of the Fireplace Club, thinking that it was one that he had parked there. He didn’t discover the mistake until the following morning. No charges were filed against Fletcher.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1998
County Judge Ben Boswell landed in Baltimore Wednesday en route to Capital Hill in Washington, D.C. He plans to meet with Oregon’s congressional delegation of five congressmen and two senators promoting an agenda with national, state and local interest. Among the items on Boswell’s agenda for his trip: lobbying for federal highway money and funding for juvenile justice programs.
