100 years ago
May 20, 1920
As a result of the great sunflower campaign conducted by the farm bureau, Wallowa county has been advertised more widely than any other county in Oregon. Articles on the movement have appeared recently in such representative agricultural journals as the Breeder’s Gazette, Hoard’s Dairyman, the Oregon Farmer and others, and the County Gentleman will have a column or more on the same subject in an early issue.
Two trials were given last week to the new electric siren fire alarm which has been set up on the roof of the I. O. O. F. hall. It was sounded in the day time and then, without any previous warning, was turned on Saturday night about 11 o’clock. While the volume of sounds is not great, it demonstrated that it will be heard in nearly every house and will rouse the town quickly.
A brick warehouse is to be erected at one by Keltner & Skaggs on the firm’s land across the alley south from its store. The structure will have a frontage of 55 feet and will go the full depth of the lot, 120 feet. It will be of sufficiently heavy construction to carry a second story if this is desired later. The building will cover half of the quarter block.
75 years ago
May 16, 1946
A good buying crowd attended the John J. Peters auction sale held Tuesday at Flora. The top mile cow with calf sold for $137. Another cow and calf sold for $136 and a third brought $121. Grade Hereford bulls from 14 to 17 months old sold for $82, $58, and $56. Heifers sold for around $50. A 1400-pound work mare brought $15. Top price for wheat was $1.45 a bushel. A gasoline Maytag washing machine sold for $14, an extremely low price.
Kermit Victor pleaded guilty on Monday before Circuit Judge R. J. Green to a charge of assault and battery and was sentenced to one year in the county jail. He was paroled from ten months of this sentence upon condition that he way the doctor and hospital bills incurred by Ed Johnson, whom he was charged with assaulting, and that he refrain from the use of intoxicating liquor. The doctor and hospital bills amount to $681.
50 years ago
May 20, 1971
The steepest vertical rise 4-passenger gondola in the United States plans to open for business on Friday, May 28, for the first full year’s operation. The ride to the top of Mt. Howard takes 15 minutes each direction. A spectacular view is afforded the passenger as the Wallowa Mountains are easily identified and unlimited view of the surrounding valley is extended below.
The Wallowa County Junior Woman’s Club held their annual installation of officers at the Chief Joseph Hotel May 17. The members of the club enjoyed a buffet dinner which was followed by a short business meeting. Sandi Blanchard of Enterprise was named the most Outstanding Member of the Year. She received this award for her active participation in all club activities. She is also third vice president of Junior Women’s Clubs for District VIII which covers most of Eastern Oregon.
25 years ago
May 16, 1996
A La Grande man killed himself Monday morning at the Williamson Campground about 10 miles up the Lostine River. Kyle Wynn Neustel, who had his 37th birthday three days before his death, was found dead in his 1973 Chevrolet Nova with the engine still running by Undersheriff Ron Jett. At 11:43 a.m. Jett left to drive up the Lostine River after a report came in from the La Grande Police Department that Neustel might be suicidal and in the area. A flex hose dryer vent hose was running from the car’s exhaust pipe into the rear right window of the car, Jett said.
The Joseph and Enterprise High School girls track teams qualified a host of athletes for the upcoming OSAA/U.S. Bank Class 2A finals in District 8 competition at Vale last Saturday. Enterprise got a tremendous performance from Shannon Ables enroute to its 104-point, third place team finish. The junior was the champion in the 100 meter dash with a 12.52 and in the 200 with a 26.40 … Aneliese Johnson also was a big winner for the Savages, rambling to a 5:25.45 championship in the 1,500 and a 2:32.54 winning time in the 800. Her Sister Andrea was no slouch, blowing away the competition in the competition with a 1:02.54 time in the 400. … The John Roberts-coached Joseph Eagles, fourth in the team standings with 82 points, qualified for state in five events. Criss Collier led the way, winning the javelin event with a 111-8 toss, placing second in the shot put with a 32-2 effort, and taking second in the discus with a 102-0 performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.