100 years ago
May 26, 1921
“Not guilty” was the verdict brought in Tuesday night by the jury trying C. M. McFetridge, indicted on the charge of stealing a steer belonging to F. E. Gildersleeve. The case attracted a large crowd thruout the trial, the court room being filled at all sessions days and evenings.
There was no question that a steer of Mr. Gildersleeve’s was stolen and butchered. Deloss Akins, who worked for Mr. McFetridge accused the latter of stealing it, and Mr. McFetridge said Akins brought the animal to his ranch and received the proceeds of the sale of the meat. With this conflict in the direct testimony there were other factors which apparently influenced the jury in clearing Mr. McFetridge.
As a matter of fact it is charged that two steers were stolen and butchered, one belonging to Mr. Gildersleeve and the other to Fred Beaudoin. Two indictments were voted against McFetridge, one for each of the two animals. The charge based on the stealing of the Beaudoin steer has not come to trial, but the incidents are believed to be the same in both cases.
Fred W. Falconer brought in a trainload of sheep for summer pasture in the north woods of Wallowa county last week, and remained over to clean up some business in Enterprise. At a meeting of the directors of the Enterprise State bank, held Saturday afternoon, he presented his resignation as president and director, and insisted on its acceptance.
75 years ago
May 23, 1946
A fire broke out last Friday afternoon in the woodshed adjoining the Lyle Foster house on the Flora highway and did considerable damage, spreading to one bedroom in the house and destroying bedding and clothing. No one was at home when the fire was discovered. The fire department worked fast and efficiently to check the flames which were fanned by a strong wind.
Miss LaVera Eads, freshman at Oregon State college, played in the college symphony and the co-ed ROTC band concert during the Mother’s day week end. LaVera, who plays alto saxophone, had a solo part with violin accompaniment in the orchestra. The symphony accompanied the “1946 Salute to Rhythm” modern dance group.
Mrs. G. A. McCubbin drove to La Grande Monday, taking her son, Jimmie Hombel, Wade Miller, Marvin Maxwell and Merton Willett that far on their way to Fort Lewis for their physical examination to enlist in the army.
Jim plans to join the paratroopers and will be sent to Fort Benning, Georgia, for training. The other boys will be in the regular army. Wade and Marvin graduated from EHS last week.
50 years ago
May 27, 1971
The Joseph Chamber of Commerce expressed concern at their regular meeting Monday for the quality of the water in Wallowa lake. It was reported that an engineer has been retained by the City of Joseph to study Wallowa lake and make recommendations for retaining it a state which would enable it to be used as the Joseph water supply. It was reported that the lake is being polluted at a very rapid rate by the summer homes and the state park and by some pollution in the water which flows down from the high mountains. The engineers estimate that it would take about 150 years to clean the lake up if it is allowed to become polluted.
A circuit court jury was not able to agree upon a verdict in a trial last week in which Sam Armon of Wallowa sought damages in the amount of $6,352.50 from Union Pacific Railroad. Armon’s counsel contended that damage in the above amount was sustained when the Wallowa river flooded over the Armon property about two years ago. An attempt was made to show that UPRR was negligent in not keeping debris cleaned from under a railroad just below the Armon property, causing water to back up and flood over the Armon place.
In the mule deer country of eastern Oregon no permits are authorized for units in Wallowa County, only 250 in all of central Oregon, and 750 for southeastern Oregon, the result of poor fawn survival in these areas. Mule deer herds are good through most of northeastern Oregon and only minor adjustments were made in permit quotas.
25 years ago
May 23, 1996
D. R. Johnson and Wallowa Forest Products breathed some economic life back in to the town of Wallowa this week when they fired up the sawmill which has been idle for the past 18 months. Thirty employees showed up for work on Monday when the sawmill started putting out 1,500 board foot units of 2x4 studs stamped with the new Wallowa Forest Products logo.
Public opinion appeared to be split at a public forum held last week to air the proposal of initiating a four-day school week in the Joseph School District.
Wallowa County was placed on the Oregon sports map in a big way last weekend as Enterprise and Wallowa High schools captured the boys team titles at the OSAA/U.S. Bank Class 2A-1A championships in Monmouth. Enterprise, built for speed this year, rang up 66 points in the overall standings to beat a big, prestigious field of Class 2A teams. Wallowa, the defending Oregon Class 1A team champion the last four seasons, captured its fifth straight crown with an identical, 66-point tally.
