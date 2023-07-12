100 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1923
While swimming in the lake on the Fourth of July, Grant Rinehart had a narrow escape from drowning. He and other boys were in water not much beyond his depth, but Grant is not an experienced swimmer. He thought he could touch bottom and so let his feet down, but when the water rose about his nose he found he could not get to the surface again. Wesley Nottingham, a strong swimmer, came to his assistance. Wesley is quite a lifesaver, and rescued another boy a year or two ago.
Details of a skirmish of Creighton Lane, in which two carloads of young men enjoyed a gory fist battle, have come to light. On the night of July 3 it seems that among the many visitors to the head of the lake were two carloads of young men, one from Joseph and one from Wallowa. At some point, the two carloads met and fists and curses filled the air. It was said moonshine was the source of their anger and courage. None of the boys involved has been willing to make a complaint to District Attorney Max Wilson, and so the affair will not be aired in court.
75 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1948
Chambers of commerce at Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin met last week to formulate plans for the official opening of the Chief Joseph Trail on Aug. 28 at Field Springs State Park on the Washington side of the Grande Ronde. The event will feature a free barbecue and talks by a number of dignitaries. The governors of Oregon, Washington and Idaho are expected and Justice William O. Douglas is scheduled to give an address. The highway has been in extensive use this summer since the end of the rainy season. Work on the grading and surfacing contracts on the Oregon side is going ahead rapidly.
A two-and-a-half-day pheasant season has been scheduled starting at noon Oct. 29 and running through Oct. 31. The bag limit is one cock per day and not more than twice in season. This drastic curtailment of the pheasant season is thought to be necessary due to a high heavy pheasant loss in the high water over the state this spring.
50 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1973
The Chief Joseph Days Court is scheduled to make an appearance on Spokane television today. The girls are scheduled to appear on the program “Dialing For Dollars” at noon. However, due to the television coverage of the Watergate investigation, their appearance may be delayed until later in the day. Yesterday the girls were in Pendleton where they made two radio appearances, one on KUMA and one on KTIX. As guests of KTIX, the queen and her court were taken to lunch and visited and were introduced at the local newspaper, The East Oregonian, and many businesses and stores in Pendleton.
• A dance group of considerable renown in Oregon, The Walt Rogers Four, will appear in Enterprise as one of the featured bands during Chief Joseph Days. The band appears on a regular basis at The Flower Drum, a popular nightspot in Portland. Roy Lukich, co-owner of the Flower Drum, has been coming to Wallowa County for vacations for several years; upon listening to Lukich tout the beauty of the area, the band members decided to see for themselves and so will perform during Chief Joseph Days.
• Mrs. Geneva McArtor of Lostine became the first female member of the Wallowa County Planning Commission this past week. She was appointed to fill out the term of Imnaha’s Al Duckett, who resigned.
25 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1998
The ninth annual Oregon Mountain Cruise treated the Wallowa Valley to a classic car rally last weekend with 289 entries competing for over 50 trophies. The event, marking the beginning of the summer season, began in Joseph with the Show ’N’ Shine event in which Main Street was closed Saturday and millions of dollars worth of vehicles were displayed. Later in the day a cruise to Enterprise and back was a highlight of the show. A dinner and dance in Joseph that night and a Sunday morning poker run capped the event.
