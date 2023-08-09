100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1923
The 5-acre tract at the foot of Wallowa Lake where the Indians buried their dead before the white men came to disturb their occupancy of the valley is again to become an Indian cemetery. A deed to the tract executed recently by the owners, the ditch companies, transferred it to the United States government. The deed was sent last week to Major E.L. Swartzlander, superintendent of the Umatilla Reservation at Pendleton. It is hoped that the body of Chief Joseph will be brought from its resting place at Nespelem, Washington in the Colville Reservation for interment in this spot sacred to his tribe in the days of old. There seems some doubt whether this can be accomplished, as previous efforts have failed.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1948
The cow camp on the Chesnimnus burned Monday. The cabin had long been the camping place of hunters and cattle riders in the area. Origin of the fire is unknown.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1973
Mayor Irving Nuss announced that the rules regarding rationing of city water in Enterprise are being relaxed somewhat. The mayor set new lawn irrigation hours with the north side of town to sprinkle on odd days and the south side of town to sprinkle on even days. There will be no restriction on the hours when sprinkling may be done. The new regulation removes the time periods that were implemented earlier.
Raymond Werst has assumed the role of marshal for the town of Wallowa but, in his own words, it is still a “trial run.” The City Council asked Werst, formerly a maintenance man who has worked for the city for two years, to fill in for Mike McCoy, who recently resigned in July. Werst said all he has to do is give 30 days’ notice and he can have his old job back. Never working as a policeman before, West admits he has a lot to learn.
Dredging near the dam at Wallowa Lake increased the water flow as hoped this past week but the increase in water supply is only temporary. Though the dredging did release another 1½ to 2 feet of water, it is moving slowly, and consequently will not fill the bill for flood irrigators. Only those using sprinkler irrigation will be able to take full advantage of the increased flow. Other farmers will have to be content to irrigate along their ditches. More dredging might be undertaken later on this summer but not before the city of Joseph decides whether it intends to lay more pipe for its water supply.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1998
Richard Swart became the sole owner of the 114-year old Wallowa County Chieftain last week when he purchased all the stock in the corporation from his father, Don Swart Sr. Swart is the third-generation owner of the Chieftain, carrying on a family tradition that began before World War II when the newspaper was purchased by his grandfather, Gwen Coffin. Rick’s association with the Chieftain began at the tender age of 9 when his grandfather paid him 32 cents an hour sweeping floors and shoveling snow. After graduating from OSU with a degree in technical journalism, Swart managed in between stints at the Chieftain to get varied journalistic experience at publications as far east as Ohio.Since his return to Wallowa County, one of Swart’s major accomplishments was immersing himself in the computer world to develop a Chieftain bulletin board service, along with being only one of four newspapers in Oregon to go on the internet in 1996.
Thirty-eight year old Oregonian Marilyn Seifert has assumed the position of postmaster of the Wallowa Post Office. She replaces Don Gibbs, who recently retired after over 30 years of postal service work and 17½ years as Wallowa postmaster.
