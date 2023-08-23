While driving a large tractor of the type that is used to pull a threshing machine through a mustard field on Crow Creek, Earl Hanna and C.C. Clearwater upset it in a open well. The mouth of the well was hidden by the weeds and was not seen until it was too late to stop. The tractor dropped headfirst 10 feet down before it stopped. The next day, the two men dug an incline from either side or the tractor allowing the tractor to run out with its own power.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 1948
Several hundred people from Wallowa County are expected to drive over the new Enterprise-Lewiston Highway Saturday to attend the program at Field Springs State Park to mark the formal opening of the new highway. The Lewiston and Clarkston Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the program. A beef barbecue begins at noon. Those who plan on attending the celebration are asked to bring a side dish.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 23, 1973
Kathy Ward, Enterprise mother of two, won the all-around trophy for Wallowa County contestants at the All-Girl Rodeo in Joseph last Sunday by placing fourth in girls bareback riding and second in steer undecorating among 24 contestants.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 27, 1998
After being closed since a washout during a heavy rainstorm July 10, the Hat Point Road was opened to all vehicular traffic. The road repair project was contracted by Moffit Bros. Construction, and began the second week in August. According to an announcement by the U.S. Forest Service, the popular road, which begins near Imnaha and leads to Hat Point Lookout at the rim of Hells Canyon, is now opened to all traffic without restrictions.
A full-grown cougar was killed Monday night within the city limits of Wallowa. Though other sightings have been made this year in and near the city, said Pat Matthews of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, this was the first one to be verified. Henderson Fuel employee Carolyn Harshfield was walking west of the Oregon Department of Forestry complex when she came to within 30 feet of the cougar. She originally thought the animal in the barrow pit near the home of Jim Soares to be a golden retriever. When she realized her error she carefully backed away and called members of her family. A car scared the cougar away. Matthews said a resident then shot and killed the animal.
