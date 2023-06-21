100 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1923
• The proverbial largest fish — the one that gets away — took the hook on S.E. Hambelton’s line at the lake last Sunday. Hambelton was in a boat. The day was dull and the fishers half-asleep. The jerk on his line pulled Hambelton’s rod from his fingers and the whole outfit disappeared in the water. Some time later George Lutje, angling in the same locality, felt a pull at the end of his line. Presently he drew his hook to the surface and saw it had caught Hambelton’s tackle, at the end of which was a great bull trout.
• Hazel Tryon, of Joseph, won first prize for the seventh and eighth grades and Carol Bue, of Enterprise, won first for the fifth and sixth grades in the contest conducted by the state Dental Association, under the approval of the state Department of Education. Each prize was $10 and was given for the best paper in its class written about dental health by a pupil in the county.
75 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1948
• A $63,000 bond issue was approved by the voters of the Joseph School District at a special election held last Friday. The money will be used to make extensive repairs and improvements to the existing building, to construct a new industrial arts shop and to build a four-classroom unit to a new grade school building. The shop will be constructed adjacent to the present school building and the grade school unit will be built on a block owned by the district. This is the site of the old school building that burned several years ago. The measure passed 54-29.
• The Enterprise swimming pool will be open today if the weather permits, Cora Mae O’Connor has announced. The pool has been repaired and cleaned and is in good shape for this summer program. Season tickets will be $3 for grade school children, $4 for high school students, and $5 for adults. Single admission is 15, 25 and 50 cents.
50 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1973
• The Lake Cleanup Committee of the Overall Economic Development Program for Wallowa County received a $2,842 federal grant this week to clean up debris around Wallowa Lake. Vietnam veterans J.A. Russell of Joseph and R.N. Hoover of Wallowa have started the work. The grant, specifically designated for Vietnam veterans, will be used to clean up the estimated 12 miles of shoreline around the scenic lake. The grant funds should be enough to keep Russell and Hoover busy for about two months.
• After 37 years of duty for the Pacific Power & Light Co., Gene Marr of Enterprise is about to retire. All of those 37 years were spent working in Enterprise, where he also has been active in various volunteer roles. “I’m just giving up one job to take care of another one,” says Marr, who will now devote full time to his cattle ranch. When he first began working for Pacific Power, he was paid $90 per month. In those days, Pacific Power sold and repaired appliances and did house wiring.
25 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1998
• The proposed Nez Perce Cultural Center at Wallowa cleared another hurdle this week when the Wallowa County Planning Commission granted a conditional use permit. Approval of the permit paves the way for construction of the proposed $1.5 Cultural Center and powwow grounds proposed by a nonprofit corporation known as the Wallowa Band Nez Perce Interpretive Center Coalition. In approving the permit, the Planning Commission took the unusual step of waiving the customary two-year life of the permit, opting for six years instead, giving the coalition more time to come up with funding. The coalition, which was represented by about a dozen supporters, also presented a master development plan and site plat drafted by Ralph Swinehart of Wallowa Mountain Engineering.
