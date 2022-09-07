100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1922
Nearly every article reported to the Record Chieftain as lost in recent weeks has been found and returned to the owner, proving that Wallowa county people rank high in honesty.
A severe hail storm visited the Flora country last week, doing considerable damage. The storm was at its worst as it passed thru Flora and for some two or three miles farther north. Hail stones as large as hen’s eggs fell with a strong wind which hurled them with such force as to break windows, ruining roofs, stripping orchards, killing chickens and pigs, and completely destroying many fields of spring grain. Hardly a west window of any building escaped. The Flora school building alone has forty windows which will have to be replaced.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1947
In six days 119 veterans cashed their leave bonds for a total payment of $28,306 or an average of $238 to each veteran. It is estimated that there are at least 500 veterans in the county with leave bonds the total value of which is about $120,000.
On October 7 the voters will go to the polls to vote for or against a proposed three percent sales tax. Such a measure has been submitted to the voters four times previously — in 1933, 1934, 1936 and in 1944. In each of these elections the tax was opposed by from seventy to eighty-five percent of the voters.
A plane was used to drop 500 feet of hose, pumps, food and other supplies to a fire crew manned by Henry Christy fighting a small fire near Mirror lake. Only about 520 acres were burned.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1972
Fred Tippett of Joseph is the proud owner of a new Cessna 172 airplane that he purchased last week. He hopes to start a flying club in the Joseph area and plans to use the new aircraft as a rental unit and for commercial charter flights.
Steve Womack, 19, of Wallowa, was mortally injured in a one-car accident near Wallowa that left his three passengers uninjured.
A 24-inch mackinaw was caught from the bank of Wallowa Lake by Joe Everest of Portland. According to reports, it has been about two years since a mackinaw has been caught at the lake.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1997
Judge Ben Boswell and Commissioner Mike Hayward have signed on to an Oregon State Parks proposal which would maintain the section of railroad line from Elgin to Wallowa, pull up the rails from Wallowa to Enterprise and install a small, touristy type train on existing tracks from Enterprise to Joseph.
A long-time 4-H member, 13-year-old Lynna Fischer of Enterprise, has been named the 1997 Junior Homemaker of the Fair.
The Enterprise High School class of 1942 held its 55th year reunion at Vali’s with 17 members present: Betty Rutherford, Wilbur Dale, Dean Jones, Fern Wolfe, Jack Graves, Bruce Rutherford, Cora Mae O’Conner, Anna Lee Barnett, Ross Downing, Willis Bailey, Vivian Attman, Deb Hansen, Tom Misander, Sam Loftus, Jay Pyles, Patricia Dishman and Dale Miller.
