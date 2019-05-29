100 years ago
May 29, 1919
There were 153 applicants for the eighth grade examinations, of whom 54 received diplomas; 28 failed in one subject and 29 failed in two subjects.
For sprinkling of lawns, water can be used from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. during the months of June, July, August and September. The rate is 75 cents per month.
At one of the largest gatherings of women of the community ever held, at the home of Mrs. Jay Dobbin, the organization of the new Enterprise Women’s club was perfected last week. There were nearly 100 women present.
The carnival company now running in Enterprise was forced by heavy showers to close yesterday. The water was several inches deep under the tents. The carnival includes large merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, animal show, mystery and illusion show and various smaller booths for dispensing dolls, candy, etc. by games of chance.
70 years ago
May 26, 1949
Seven of the county’s 80 odd slot machines are in the custody of the state police following a raid upon two establishments at Joseph Monday. The balance of the machines, which had only a few weeks ago been brought out from hiding and dusted off for renewed play, were quickly gathered up and put back in storage by the owners before the police arrived.
May 22 was a very busy and thrilling day for thirty-one girls, their parents and friends, as a luncheon was served by the Eastern Star with Evelyn Wagner in charge. The girls will be the charter members of the newly formed Rainbow Girls club.
Baccalaureate services of the graduating class of the Lostine High school were held Sunday morning at the school house. The graduating class consists of 10 students.
50 years ago
May 29, 1969
A. L. Duckett of Imnaha has been named Wallowa County “Father of the Year”.
Michael Moorehead and Rhonda Kiser, both seniors at JHS, are recipients of scholarships from Boise Cascade, as a result of the safety record which the Boise Cascade mill crew has built up over the years. Boise Cascade allocates certain funds to its scholarship program and the fewer accidents, the larger the scholarships. Rhonda received $1,500 and Mike received $1,300.
The WHS boys track team ran away with first place honors in the State Class B track meet last weekend. The Cougars piled up 62 points. Gilchrist placed second with 54 points. New state records were set by the Wallowa team in the mile relay and in the javelin throw.
25 years ago
May 26, 1994
After 17 years as teach of the one-room Troy school and a career in education spanning 42 years, Ted Zeller is planning to retire at the end of the school year.
When Leland Bauck stepped up and threw the discus 131-1 in last Saturday’s Oregon Class 1A track and field championships, the Wallowa Cougars knew it was going to be a great day. The Cougars went on to win its third state Class 1A track and field team title in a row.
Out of 42 Class 2A teams participating in the state track and field championships, the Enterprise Savages finished third with 43 points and the Joseph Eagles notched a 34-point, fifth-place.
Nearly 100 people enjoyed the Imnaha Rodeo Club Play Day held Sunday afternoon at the rodeo grounds. There is a lot of work to be done yet on the facilities, but the arena is finished.
