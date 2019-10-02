The Outlaws gridiron eight began the first of three consecutive away games with a 40-8 loss to Dufur. Coach Rusty Eschler called the game, "a tale of two halves."
"We were down 14-8 at halftime," he said. The Outlaws had a 45-yard touchdown called back because of a block in the back and never recovered. "We were moving the ball but didn't get it in the end zone. After the half, they (Dufur) came out ready to play,and we didn't. They jumped on us, and we kind of got our heads down and never recovered."
The Outlaws actually led, 8-6, over the vast majority of the first half. Dufur upped the ante with another score with about four minutes remaining in the half, which was all they needed. Eschler said the team is young and riding an emotional roller coaster, but they're finding maturity.
Trace Evans scored the team's lone touchdown and the two-point PAT. Evans rushed for 82 yards while Jericho Peters added 35. The aerial attack saw quarterback Jacob Amaro recording only four tosses along with one completion. Fumbles have plagued the Outlaws for some time, particularly between the center and quarterback, which happened four times over the battle. Eschler noted that teams like Dufur do not let such errors go unpunished.
Despite the loss, Eschler saw some bright spots, and the squad showed a lot of potential, which he expects will manifest later this season.
"We needed to come out and battle through the second half, but we had that letdown," Eschler said. "In that first half, I was pretty excited because we were playing our best football, and we were right in the game."
The loss left the Outlaws with a 1-2 league record and 1-3 overall. They have a bye over the coming weekend and resume play on Friday, Oct. 11 at Ione/Arlington.
