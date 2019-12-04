There’s a new look of determination when the Outlaws boys take the basketball court. Basketballs are flying every which way as players strive to show what they have to offer. Last year, the squad suffered through a difficult season that saw behind-the-scenes issues take precedence over play. Not this year.
New coach Kyle Crawford has the look of a man who wants his team to go places. For the past two years, he’s coached JV ball. This year, he’s moved up to head coach. With 21 players signed up, it should prove an interesting season for the Outlaws boys team.
“These numbers are great for playing time in general,” Crawford said. “We’ll have a second squad for both teams (varsity and junior varsity). I’m excited about having that many players out and hopefully we’ll keep growing.”
The coach likes the way his players look and has 10 slots on his varsity team already picked out. Crawford is leaving the remaining two slots open to see what occurs in games.
Team strengths are high, with Crawford noting that the team has a number of very good shooters. He also said that when the team plays together, it moves the ball better than any team he’s seen.
“If we can move the ball like we can, we’ll be really tough,” Crawford said.
The team lost four seniors to graduation. The present varsity squad harbors five seniors, three juniors and a couple of sophomores. About a half-dozen freshmen signed on for the program as well. Crawford said that several of the freshmen exhibit skills for future stardom with the Outlaws.
When it comes to competition, Crawford pointed to Heppner, that lost a number of seniors but had a JV team stacked with talented juniors. He mentioned Union as a tough competitor and said he wasn’t discounting anyone in the league.
“I believe that we’re probably considered underdogs, but these guys are starting to believe that they might be able to change everyone’s mind real quick,” Crawford said.
The team is focusing on playing together. Crawford said that the league is tough. And the preseason schedule is, too. It includes a lot of traveling, including a trip to far-away Crane.
There are high expectations for some players. David Salim looks to make an outstanding contribution as he can play virtually any position on the floor. Flynn Nave and Cason Kirkland are expected to make large contributions.
Fans can expect to see a well-rounded Outlaws team this year.
“I want to be a team that can push the ball if we want or slow down the ball if we want,” Crawford said. “I think they’re capable of having some versatility.”
The Outlaws’ first game is today at Wallowa at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.