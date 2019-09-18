The Outlaws fell to Oakley (Idaho) High School 46-8 in a non-league battle on Friday, Sept. 13. Oakley was a runner-up in last year’s Idaho state football champions. The eight-man game was played on the neutral turf of Cambridge, Idaho.
Coach Rusty Eschler said that despite the score, the Outlaws played much better than the previous week’s efforts. He noted that Trace Evans finished with 62 yards rushing while Jericho Peters racked up 88 yards on the ground and struck paydirt once along with the two-point conversion.
A first-quarter injury sidelined quarterback Jacob Amaro and sophomore Jackson Decker eventually took over QB duties, completing one pass for five yards. Eschler noted the outstanding performance of linemen Neven Goldsmith, Chance Arbogast and Tyler Miller.
“Those kids had marked improvement from week one to week two,” Eschler said. He also lauded the efforts of Dallas Harker and Gideon Gray for their blocking as well.
“We were a lot more aggressive, and the kids felt a lot better after the game than they did the week before,” Eschler said.
The loss left the Outlaws 0-2 on the season overall and 0-1 in league play. They next take a home stand versus Imbler on Friday, Sept. 20.
