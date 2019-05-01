The hard working Enterprise Outlaws track squad showed their opponents the meaning of grit when they took on two major meets on consecutive days and still managed outstanding performances. The Outlaws traveled to Pendleton on Friday, April 26 for the Buck Track Classic invite in Pendleton, competing against a dozen schools, many of them larger.
For the boys, Garrett Thorne placed sixth in the 100 meters at 11.98 while Foster Hobbs placed fourth in the 200 at 23.76. Freshman wunderkind Zac Knapp place second in the 1500 meters and first in the 3000 meters with times of 4:20:38 and 9:28.24 respectively.
The relay teams performed well in the 4x100 and 4x400 races with second place and a 45.61 time and a fourth place with a time of 3:37.92 respectively. Riley Masters placed fourth and second in the shot put and discus with tosses of 38-04 and 107-04 respectively. Dylan Marr placed third in the high jump at 5-08 and Colby Harris placed fourth in the triple jump at 38-10.
On the girls side, twin whirlwinds Hero Peters and Shelby Moncrief placed second and third in the 100 meters with times of 13.35 and 13.58 respectively while Moncrief aced the 200 meters at 27.49 and Savannah Vaughn finished on her heels with third place at 28.11.
Versatile Kyla Hook placed first in the 3000 meters with a scorching 11:15.74 time and Karli Bedard placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.88. The 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams each left opponents eating their first-place dust with times of 51.85 and 4:15.21 respectively, the later time a state record for this year.
On the field side, Gianna Espinoza placed third in the discus with an 83-00 toss while Ashlyn Gray placed sixth with a 78-00 toss. Jumpmeister Karli Bedard took first in the high jump with a 4-10 leap while Lanni Stonebrink and Vaughn tied for fifth, jumping 4-06.
The Jo-Hi Invite the following day saw that some of the squad hadn’t had their fill of competition. They came ready for another go-round.
Thorne, Shane Lund, Foster Hobbs and Jericho Peters took four of the top five slots, including first, in the 100 meters while Thorne and Lund repeated first and third placed finishes in the 200 with times of 24.95 and 25.15 respectively. Josef Ramirez and Cole Gomes places third and fourth in the 400 meters in just over 57 seconds each.
Knapp threw down the gauntlet in the 800 meters and 1500 meters races, coming in second both times at 2:14.87 and 4:33.73 respectively. The 4x100 relay team of Lund, Hobbs, Peters and Thorne finished second at 45.81.
In the field, Masters placed second in the shot put at 38-03 and first in the discus with a toss of 104-02.25. Dylan Marr leaped 5-10 for first in high jump. Colby Harris, Corsin Rici and Hobbs took the top three slots in the long jump with Harris at the 18-00 mark. Harris also placed third in the triple jump at 37-10.
The girls ran wild with Peters and Ashlyn Gray taking first and second in the 100 meters with 13.72 and 14.62 times respectively. Moncrief and Vaughn placed second and third in the 200 meters at 27.85 and 28.00 times, while Hook and Charlotte McDonald placed first and second in the 400 and Stonebrink and Addie Royes placed fourth and fifth in the 100 meter hurdles.
Stonebrink aced the 300 meter hurdles with a 56.12 time and the 4x100 relay team of Peters, Vaughn, Gray and Moncrief earned top podium honors with a time of 52.92.
For the field, Espinoza place second in discus at 79-09 feet while Bedard placed fifth in javelin at 72-09. Vaughn and Stonebrink tied at first in the high jump wit leaps of 4-04 each. Moncrief, McDonald and Kitt Evenson paced the long jump with Moncrief’s 15-05.5 leading all comers.
Coach Dan Moody said he was proud of the squad’s efforts and noted they took many more competitors to Pendleton than Joseph.
“Saturday was a low-key day for the kids, but Friday was a pretty good day for them,” Moody said. The boys team relay times were their best all year.
The coach said the weather was perfect at Pendleton while the Joseph weather was less than stunning.
“The kids had a good day on Saturday too,” Moody said. “Savannah Vaughn had her best time in the 200 at 28 flat. That’s a PR for her.”
Moody noted how well the relay team performed in Pendleton with Hero Peters running the first mile relay of her life and still beating out all others.
“I’m still looking at three or four people to run the mile relay,” Moody said. He also noted that Hook seems to have no race she can’t run, as she ran a leg of the mile relay and the 400 in addition to her long distance events.
“She’s a tough little gal, I’ll tell you,” he said with admiration in his voice.
All-in-all, Moody thought Friday the best day.
“It was a really good day for us,” he said. “The kids had a great time, and the kids are really excited about what they did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.