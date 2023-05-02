Men’s Guild members, left to right, John Lawrence, Bill Williams and Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation board member Vearl Lewis attend the Men’s Guild annual meeting at M. Crow & Company on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation sponsored the ninth annual Men’s Guild 100 meeting on Tuesday, April 25, to raise money for a new Biodex Treadmill with body weight system for Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s physical therapy department.
For the second year in a row, the meeting was held at M. Crow & Company in Lostine, where more than 50 men enjoyed complimentary Smashburgers in exchange for their $100 donation.
The meeting included short presentations from retiring Wallowa Memorial Hospital administrator Larry Davy, who gave an update on the hospital; physical therapist Tyler Stucki, who presented the project request and explained its benefits, specifically to those with conditions that make exercise painful; and foundation board member Vearl Lewis, who acted as emcee for the evening event.
“We were glad to see the turnout,” said Lewis. “We raised $5,300 that night, and with checks that were mailed in, we’re up to $11,400.”
This year, because of the hefty price tag of the specialty treadmill — roughly $34,000 — the men will combine their fundraising efforts with the women of Circle 100, who held their event in March, to reach the goal.
“Between the two groups, we should get across the finish line,” said Lewis.
The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation was founded in 1991 to raise money to help improve and expand health care in Wallowa County. Men’s Guild 100 was founded in 2015, as a response to Circle 100, the all-women giving circle that launched in 2011. The premise for both groups is the same: donate $100 to the foundation for a specific project, attend one annual meeting a year, and that’s it.
According to Lewis, Men’s Guild is $600 away from raising a total of $100,000 since its inception. For more information, contact the foundation at 541-426-1913.
