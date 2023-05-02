Men's Guild trio 2023

Men’s Guild members, left to right, John Lawrence, Bill Williams and Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation board member Vearl Lewis attend the Men’s Guild annual meeting at M. Crow & Company on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation/Contributed Photo

The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation sponsored the ninth annual Men’s Guild 100 meeting on Tuesday, April 25, to raise money for a new Biodex Treadmill with body weight system for Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s physical therapy department.

For the second year in a row, the meeting was held at M. Crow & Company in Lostine, where more than 50 men enjoyed complimentary Smashburgers in exchange for their $100 donation.

