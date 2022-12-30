Oregon customers of Pacific Power will be paying an average of 14.8% more for electricity beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

In a press release this week, the Oregon Public Utility Commission said it had recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power). The commission said the increase stems from decisions in two proceedings — an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for nonenergy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.