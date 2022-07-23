ENTERPRISE — After almost two and a half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department projects that 100% of the jobs lost will be recovered before 2023.
State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer, during a media briefing for the OED on July 20, announced that 94% of pandemic job losses have been regained. She also noted that job growth doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
“Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis projects future job growth in the coming quarters,” she said. “What they have projected is that we’ll return to the pre-recession level of jobs that we had in February 2020 by the end of this year.”
Between February and April of 2020, the state lost 282,000 jobs, which was one of every seven jobs in the state. In Wallowa County, 270 jobs were lost during this pandemic recession.
Even though the whole state may have to wait to fully recover, Wallowa County has gone beyond recovery. From April of 2020 to May of 2022 the county added 380 jobs exceeding the pre-pandemic jobs level.
According to Krumenauer, this recovery has actually made it even harder for employers to find workers, partially because the hiring struggles also existed before the pandemic.
“Particularly if you’re in a county that tends to have older demographics, and maybe many people who are retiring, and maybe not as many younger people moving in,” Krumenauer said.
Other counties in the state could be lagging behind in the recovery process if they have a lot of job option positions within the public sector.
“The private sector has gone much further in the way of recovery than [the] government has,” she said, “and so places that have universities, community colleges and higher concentrations of employment in K-12 public schools have been kind of lagging.”
Because Wallowa County is home to six public schools, and one online university, it has recovered more than Union County, which is home to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Oregon’s unemployment rate in June was 3.6%, which is a massive decrease compared to a high of 13.3% in April 2020.
The June job numbers released by the OED have shown a strong job market throughout the state. Various sectors of the economy saw increases in jobs last month including construction, private healthcare and social assistance, hotels, bars, restaurants and entertainment places.
“No broad sector of Oregon’s economy had large job losses in June,” Krumenauer said.
