ENTERPRISE — After almost two and a half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department projects that 100% of the jobs lost will be recovered before 2023.

State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer, during a media briefing for the OED on July 20, announced that 94% of pandemic job losses have been regained. She also noted that job growth doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

