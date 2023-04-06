ENTERPRISE — Another step toward sustainable energy in Wallowa County was taken recently when Wallowa Resources received notification of a key part of a $100,000 planning grant for multiple microgrids in the county.
“Just last week, the county received the performance agreement for that grant,” said Joe Basile, community energy program manager at Wallowa Resources, in making a presentation on the project to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at the board’s Wednesday, April 5 meeting.
The nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources applied for the grant in July, received word it had been approved in October and now can get going on the project, Basile said, adding that work is nearing completion on a Community Energy Strategic Plan.
The Community Renewable Energy Program grant from the Oregon Department of Energy is to fund planning for a microgrid project to ensure power for critical community services in Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph.
Basile said the microgrids will help ensure communities don’t lose power if and when power from the larger grid fails.
“Think of it as a localized power supply where the local infrastructure will stay powered by local power generation and won’t be relying on the larger grid if the grid goes down,” he said.
Basile said the microgrids are expected to burn biomass in the Wallowa area, use solar power in the Enterprise area and hydropower at Joseph.
He expressed disappointment that the paperwork for the grant had taken so long to arrive.
“We only got notification of the award in October and by December I thought we would have something, but we just got it last week,” he said. “It took a while, but I’m pleased that we have it and can get to work on it.”
In response to a question from Commissioner Susan Roberts about how the project would be implemented, Basile offered potential details under consideration.
Because of the size of the project, he said. "we discussed perhaps prioritizing Wallowa first and then Enterprise, then Joseph. We’ve discussed interconnectivity between the microgrids and what that might look like. I really don’t know why, but none of that was in the performance agreement. My hunch is purely that to make it equitable for all projects that they left it. … That really does give us some flexibility as to what we can put together in the planning package.”
Commissioner John Hillock said additional funding is available. He said other block grant programs could provide more money for the project.
“Some of the grants weren’t just for planning,” he said. “Some of them were actually for physical installation of the proposals. So there were lots of different proposals on that particular ODOE (Oregon Department of Energy) plan. It’s hard to tell what they were thinking.”
But right now, the project still is in the planning stage.
“Our hope is to build a planning package that will position the project well,” he said. “The next phase is an ODOE grant, which will be for construction, and that will be capped at $1 million.”
The county and Wallowa Resources aren’t alone in the project, Basile said. Partners in the grant include the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District, Energy Trust of Oregon, Idaho National Laboratories and others.
“We hope to have the project wrapped up by this summer,” Basile said, adding that securing the grant "has been a great proof point of the positive impact the Community Energy Strategic Plan will have on our community. The microgrid project is just the beginning of what we hope will be many projects made possible by this energy plan."
The plan, he said, is a collaboration between Wallowa County and Wallowa Resources, following a planning guide from the U.S. Department of Energy that has proven successful in communities across the country. Wallowa County’s plan is supported by funding from Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit that helps people, businesses and communities use less energy. That work includes helping cities and towns across Oregon develop custom, long-term energy solutions, which also positions them to apply for additional funding opportunities.
Like many rural communities, Wallowa County residents are dealing with rising energy costs, aging infrastructure and higher risk of power shut-offs due to natural disasters. According to a recent study conducted by Wallowa Resources, county residents have experienced a 42% increase in energy costs since December 2021.
“Energy is a critical part of our county’s economy; it affects our homes and our livelihoods,” Hillock said. “The Community Energy Plan will be a very important resource to guide Wallowa County toward a future that keeps our energy dollars local, and makes our community more energy-resilient.”
Basile asked the commissioners to look over the recently received agreement.
“My request is that the county would be able to review that performance agreement,” he said. “I’ve reviewed it and there’s nothing surprising in it. Once the county executes that agreement, it will initiate a six-month timer to complete the planning phase.”
