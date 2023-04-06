comish microgrid 6332.jpg

Joe Basile, Community Energy Program manager at Wallowa Resources, briefs the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, April 5, 2023, about a microgrid energy project that has recently received a grant for planning. 

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Another step toward sustainable energy in Wallowa County was taken recently when Wallowa Resources received notification of a key part of a $100,000 planning grant for multiple microgrids in the county.

“Just last week, the county received the performance agreement for that grant,” said Joe Basile, community energy program manager at Wallowa Resources, in making a presentation on the project to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at the board’s Wednesday, April 5 meeting.

