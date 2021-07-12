LOSTINE — PDX Contemporary Art is hosting a pop-up art gallery show starting Friday, July 16, at the Lostine Tavern.
PDX Contemporary Art is a Portland-based art gallery founded in 1996.
The gallery, which will feature 28 artists, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the exception of July 19, when it will be closed. The event winds down July 26.
The Lostine Tavern is currently closed, but according to a press release continues to host classes and community events.
Mediums set to be on display include prints, paintings, photographs, ceramics, bronzes, books and more, and will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Lostine basketball court effort.
