ENTERPRISE — If you’d like to provide some thoughts about the management and future of The Nature Conservancy’s Zumwalt Prairie Preserve, now’s your chance.
Portland State University doctoral student Dana Hellman is conducting a survey of how Wallowa County residents view the preserve, and the much larger expanse of the Zumwalt Prairie. And she’d like more people to participate before time runs out at the end of December.
“I was raised in a traditional Western scientific, ecological, conservation perspective: that nature is beautiful and wonderful and we should preserve it for its own sake,” Hellman said. “But I’ve come to understand that such an approach isn’t really effective. It’s not sustainable. We also need to consider human interests as part of the equation.”
Hellman’s survey focuses on the relationship between Wallowa County residents and the preserve, including how much TNC’s land-management practices and relationship-building have influenced neighboring ranchers. She’s also interested in how far TNC’s “conservation-on-working landscapes” ethic has influenced the wider Wallowa County community.
That question is shared by Zumwalt Project manager Jeff Fields.
“We are particularly curious about whether the work we do influences how people think or act in their own lives,” Fields said. “The survey will help us learn how much awareness people in this area have of what we do. People are central to this project. Fundamentally the lands and waters can’t be healthy and thriving unless people’s interest and needs are understood and considered.
“This is a great opportunity for us,” he said. “We’re super thankful that Dana proposed this work. “
So far, about 40 people have responded to the online survey. Many of them are ranchers who are TNC neighbors, or people otherwise involved in agriculture. Hellman is looking for more responses, especially from Wallowa County residents who are recreational users or simply know and enjoy that landscape.
“I had originally planned to do a lot of the survey in person,” Hellman said. “And I was going to combine the online data with interviews, and do a lot of field work. But then, because of the COVID, those plans just got completely squashed.”
Fields said he would like to see more responses from hikers, artists, and people who just enjoy the grasslands, as well as members of the business community, people who live in town and … “don’t have a specific work connection to the grassland, but maybe they are out there frequently,” he said.
“We’d like to hear what people in other parts of the grasslands, including the Leap area, Tick Hill, Whiskey Creek, and Promise Road areas. I’d love to hear those people’s views,” Fields said.
Looking to the future, this survey might help rejuvenate some of the public participation and on-the ground volunteer programs at TNC’s Preserve, including the “Adopt an Aspen” program and volunteer work days.
“This survey could put wind in the sails to refresh or change activities that respondents tell us are important to them,” Fields said.
“You can’t assume that conservation should only be on places owned by conservation organizations.” Hellman said. “Our longer-term goal (as a society) should be to encourage a conservation ethic in people. The question is how can we bring people into conservation who care about this land and … possibly spread their influence beyond these discrete pieces of land owned or managed by conservation organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.