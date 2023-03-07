ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Wallowa County Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
The noxious weed for March is perennial pepperweed (Lepidium latifolium).
What: This weed is a perennial that grows up to 6 feet tall with bright green leaves that have a prominent whitish mid-vein. Flowers are white with four petals and are formed in dense, rounded clusters at the branch tips. Flowering occurs from early summer until fall.
Where: Perennial pepperweed prefers wet, sunny conditions, but can grow in dry areas as well. It also can be found in disturbed areas or bare soil, on agricultural land, rangeland and in roadside and irrigation ditches. In our area, it’s typically found in the Imnaha, Lower Grande Ronde and Snake River corridors.
Dangers: Perennial pepperweed colonizes rapidly, degrading wetlands, nesting habitat and outcompeting desirable grasses. Infestations can be devastating to cropland values by reducing forage production and increasing weed-control costs.
How you can help: If you find perennial pepperweed either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. You can contact Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053, ext. 61.
