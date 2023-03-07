perennial-pepperweed-3.jpg

Perennial pepperweed is the weed of the month for March.

 Joe Sims/Wallowa Resources/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Wallowa County Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.

The noxious weed for March is perennial pepperweed (Lepidium latifolium).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.