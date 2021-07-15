BAKER CITY — The highest level of fire-prevention measures — Phase C public use restrictions — will be implemented in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, officials declared Thursday.
High temperatures, a lack of moisture and extreme fire danger all were cited as factors in the decision to put the restrictions in place.
Under the restrictions:
• Campfires are prohibited, with only liquid or gas bottle stoves being allowed.
• Chain saw use is prohibited.
• Internal-combustion engines, with the exception of motorized vehicles, are prohibited.
• Electric generators can be used only if:
— In the center of a 10-foot diameter area clear of flammable material or barren, or
— Fully contained in the back of a truck bed empty of all flammable material, or
— Factory-installed in an RV with exhaust discharge in the center of a 10-foot diameter cleared or barren area.
• Off-road or off-trail vehicle travel is prohibited. Travel on roads not cleared of standing grass or other flammable material is also prohibited.
• Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles or buildings, or in cleared areas.
Exceptions to the restrictions:
• "Separate year-around campfire restrictions apply to the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area within a quarter-mile of the Wild and Scenic portions of the Snake River, from Hells Canyon Dam downstream to the Oregon-Washington border."
• "Within the Eagle Cap Wilderness, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire is prohibited EXCEPT: when using a wood-burning stove equipped with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a spark arresting screen consisting of quarter-inch mesh hardware cloth and all flammable vegetation within a 3-foot radius is cleared, including overhanging material. Campfires are prohibited year-round within a quarter-mile (1,320 feet) of the lakes listed on the back of Eagle Cap Wilderness permits."
