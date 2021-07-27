ENTERPRISE — Erika Pinkerton is transitioning to a bigger school district after spending five years in Enterprise.
She isn’t, however, heading too far away.
Pinkerton, who has been the superintendent of the Enterprise School District and the elementary school principal, will take over as the director of student services in the La Grande School District, she announced last week on the school district’s Facebook page. Her final day in the district will be Aug. 30.
Part of the decision for Pinkerton was in the opportunity to gain experience working in a larger school district.
A primary role she will have as the Student Services Director is being responsible for providing leadership in the development, implementation and coordination of the District’s special education, sections 504, and mental health programs for the district.
“Basically, I’ll be the district resource for special education teachers to consult with,” she said. “Advocating for students with special needs, in addition to building relationships with families is a big part of this job, as well.”
She’ll replace Landon Braden in the role. Braden, interestingly, recently became the high school counselor at EHS.
“It’s a win-win for both districts,” Pinkerton said.
She came to Enterprise five years ago after serving as an elementary school principal in the Winston-Dillard School District, a role she held for eight years.
The change, she said, will allow her to affect a group she said she has had a big heart for in special-needs children.
“This is an opportunity for me to work closer with children and be able to give back and serve in a positive capacity,” she said.
She called the move, though, bittersweet, as she said she has been in Enterprise as the district made several improvements. Most recently, the district received $4 million from a school bond passed by voters in November, a bond that came with a $4 million matching grant.
She also touted the district’s position fiscally, work done within the special-education program, moving the district from a targeted assisted Title I program to a school wide Title I program, safety and security, and technology, among others.
“Bringing the district into the 21st century was huge. We moved from basically no technology to 1-on-1 technology,” she said.
Also important, she said, was, “Making sure that equity was within our school system, whether realizing that we have ramps that are not ADA compliant, to making sure all students had access to curriculum and were able to access their curriculum.”
She said she struggled with the decision to take the job, though, because of the relationships built with students, staff and parents.
“When you gain that trust, that’s when you can be more progressive,” she said. “Change is hard, but the changes we made were pretty impressive in five years.”
The school board has looked at hiring an interim superintendent from a pool of retired superintendents before beginning the search for a permanent hire, Pinkerton said.
“I’m extremely grateful to have served our community over the past five years,” Pinkerton said. “I do really look forward to hearing about the continued successes of our district.”
