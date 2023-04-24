ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man charged with assaulting three police officers after a traffic stop has had a plea hearing set for June 21, according to Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander.

Keith Raymond McFarland, 66, appeared in District Court in Wallowa County on Monday, April 23, before Presiding Judge Thomas B. Powers in connection with an April 15 incident reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest First Street in Enterprise.

