ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man charged with assaulting three police officers after a traffic stop has had a plea hearing set for June 21, according to Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander.
Keith Raymond McFarland, 66, appeared in District Court in Wallowa County on Monday, April 23, before Presiding Judge Thomas B. Powers in connection with an April 15 incident reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest First Street in Enterprise.
McFarland, was stopped after Officers Jacob Curtis and Shannon Stillman saw his vehicle with an expired registration, according to Enterprise Police Department Chief Kevin McQuead. They checked for the ownership of the vehicle and determined that McFarland also had no valid driver’s license.
The chief said McFarland failed to stop as commanded and then failed to cooperate with the officers, including McQuead, who also responded to the incident.
“All three officers were injured in the attempt to take him into custody,” McQuead said.
The chief said all of the injuries were minor.
McFarland was charged with felony attempt to elude/flee from police, three felony counts of assault on a public safety officer and two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and failure to carry or present a driver’s license. He was booked into the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
After a first appearance Monday, April 17, McFarland posted $1,000 bail — 10% of the amount set by the judge — as Powers did not deem him a flight risk, given his 20-year residency in the county and ties here.
Frolander requested, and the judge ordered, that McFarland not be allowed to drive — or even be seated behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle — unless he is properly licensed and insured. Frolander noted that McFarland’s only prior conviction was for unlicensed driving.
She also asked the judge to not allow McFarland to possess a firearm, given the safety issues involved.
At the June 21 plea hearing, which will be at the Wallowa County Courthouse at 10 a.m., McFarland is scheduled to enter pleas to each of the charges.
Frolander said the maximum sentence for each of the felony charges is five years and one year for each of the misdemeanors.
