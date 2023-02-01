ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Wallowa County Chieftain each month features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
The noxious weed for February is plumeless thistle (Carduus acanthoides).
What: Plumeless thistle is a branching plant that can grow up to 4 feet tall with leaves 4-8 inches long with wavy margins and rose- to purple-colored flowers that sit on top of a globe-shaped head. The flower heads are tipped with yellow spines and in bloom from May through July.
Where: These plants prefer disturbed soil areas with initial introduction occurring in range and pastureland, as well as along roadsides. This weed is not well established in Wallowa County and managers are working hard to keep it that way. It is considered an “early-detection and rapid-response” species with only a few known sites, but new infestations have been reported as recently as 2019.
Dangers: Plumeless thistle reduces the quality of range and pastureland and crowds out desirable forage. It can contaminate forage, hay and seed crops, reducing their value.
How you can help: If you find plumeless thistle, either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. Contact Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053, ext. 61.
