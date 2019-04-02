It’s always encouraging when members of Oregon’s Congressional Delegation find their way to our remote corner of Oregon.
But admittedly, Wallowa County’s political apathy was in full force on Friday, March 29 at the Cloverleaf Hall when Oregon’s sole Republican Rep. Greg Walden came to town.
Filling maybe a quarter of the space at the Cloverleaf hall, Rep. Walden’s visit was tame, to say the least, compared to the congressman’s last visit to Wallowa in the midst his attempted repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Local residents had questions about taxes, wolf management, and immigration. But for the most part, folks in Wallowa County conveyed how deeply tired they are with politics.
Just in time for the 2020 primaries to ramp up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.