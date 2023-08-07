JOSEPH — JayZee Lumber in Joseph recently finished a large order of locally sourced and milled lumber that will play a starring role in the expansion of Portland International Airport, JayZee owner Jim Zacharias said.

The mill, which is on the site of the old Boise Cascade mill in Joseph, isn’t a full-fledged lumber mill per se. The mill has no dry kiln to produce finished lumber and only does a little planing. It mostly does custom-cut lumber for projects large and small.

Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.

