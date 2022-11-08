wolf kill 4808.jpg

Crow Creek rancher Tom Birkmaier shows the remains of a calf he believes was killed by wolves to Jenny Dalton, an assistant district wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Enterprise district office.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — The 20th cow Crow Creek rancher Tom Birkmaier has lost to predators this year was reported to the district office of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife early Tuesday, Nov. 8, though it remains uncertain if it was a wolf kill.

“We’ll probably never know,” Birkmaier said.

