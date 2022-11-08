Crow Creek rancher Tom Birkmaier shows the remains of a calf he believes was killed by wolves to Jenny Dalton, an assistant district wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Enterprise district office.
ENTERPRISE — The 20th cow Crow Creek rancher Tom Birkmaier has lost to predators this year was reported to the district office of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife early Tuesday, Nov. 8, though it remains uncertain if it was a wolf kill.
“We’ll probably never know,” Birkmaier said.
He said the 8-month-old calf was believed killed along Chesnimnus Creek below Red Hill and wolves were seen nearby. However, the calf was believed to have been killed about Oct. 31 and wasn’t found for another six days.
In the intervening time, about 1.7 inches of rain and snow fell and signs of other predators were evident, Birkmaier said.
He said most of the wolf tracks had been obliterated by the precipitation. Cougar tracks were evident, and evidence of birds and other predators feeding on the carcass was there.
County Commissioner Todd Nash, a rancher who also is president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, also was on hand for the report to ODFW. He said the calf appeared to have weighed about 670 pounds, based on the hip bone still attached to the carcass. Only that hip bone, the right rear leg and part of the hide remained.
Jenny Dalton, an ODFW assistant district wildlife biologist who took Birkmaier’s report, said Tuesday morning she wouldn’t be able to formally determine if the kill was from wolves.
“There’s not a lot left to go on,” she said.
Birkmaier told her the ground where the calf appeared to have been killed was disturbed by an apparent conflict between cattle and predators. However, as he noted, much of the evidence was erased by the precipitation.
He said the calf’s mother stayed with the carcass about two days and wandered home on its own.
Birkmaier said he now has all his cattle in for the winter. Of the 20 he’s lost this year to predators, six have been confirmed as wolf kills by ODFW. He believes most of the 20 were lost to wolves.
Tuesday’s report was the first wolf kill Birkmaier has experienced since the spring. He has actively been attempting nonlethal methods to drive off wolves from his cattle. Because of repeated attacks on his cattle by the Chesnimnus pack, the ODFW allowed permits for lethal removal of wolves from the pack from April through July.
The depredation is the first in Wallowa County reported since Aug. 5, when wolves from the Bear Creek pack were deemed responsible for the wounding of a ewe goat in the Allen Canyon area. Several other wolf attacks on cattle were reported in the spring and attributed to the Chesnimnus pack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.