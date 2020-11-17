JOSEPH — Power was knocked out to close to 2,000 customers in the Joseph area late Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 17, according to the Pacific Power website.
Trees are attributed to at least one portion of the outage just north of Joseph, which has affected 973 customers, the website states. The outage was first reported just before 11 a.m.
An additional 828 customers in Joseph saw power knocked out in an outage first reported about 1:45 p.m. The cause of that outage is under investigation.
Thirty other customers in various locations also had their power knocked out. In all, 1,831 customers have been impacted.
The outages are expected to be restored between 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.