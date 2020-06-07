Power on Bicentenniel Lane was out for most of the day Saturday due to a power pole that seems to have self-destructed. Doug Dutton provided the Chietain with the following description.
"Our neighbor, Jerry Hook, said his daughter-in-law was turning off Dobbin Road, onto Bicentennial Lane. As she turned the corner, the top just broke off the power pole and she had to swerve to miss it. It put hot lines in the road. Jerry called and told us, so we went out and looked at it. At that time the top that broke off, began to burn, so we called 911 and reported the lines down and the fire starting. They sent two engines from Joseph fire, which quickly dealt with the fire, and blocked the road for the Pacific Power to work.
The power company disconnected the power to the lines, and re-routed some of the lines. We had power all day, but those down Bicentennial had none all day. The power company came back around 5:30 p.m. and replaced the broken pole. I guess around 8:00 p.m. they had the power restored. They did a great job."
